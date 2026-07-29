Hope Team: "Stalking Suspect of Hwang Jung-min Was an Intentional Attacker... Legal Action Planned" (Full Text)

Photo provided by Plus M Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] The team behind the film Hope has issued a statement regarding allegations involving actor Hwang Jung-min's private life.

On the 29th, the investment and distribution company Plus M Entertainment and the production company Forged Films, hereinafter referred to as the Hope team, said in an official statement that they "deeply regret this issue."

The Hope team said that the matter involved Hwang Jung-min being the victim of stalking and that legal action had already been taken. However, they added that A has been causing business interference by maliciously edited content, sending emails to both companies and Hope's partner companies, and repeatedly uploading and deleting posts on social media that defame the actor and the film.

They also pointed out that "there were even attempts to disrupt the film's smooth progress during the release preparation period and at key turning points in its box-office run," adding that this "not only damages the overall business of Hope, but also maliciously tarnishes the efforts and reputation of everyone who worked hard for the film."

Finally, the Hope team stated that it "regards these actions as intentional harm against the film Hope and will respond strongly," adding that both companies are actively reviewing legal measures over the damage caused to Hope and will continue a firm response to prevent further harm.

Earlier, netizen A shocked the public by releasing messages and recorded phone calls exchanged with Hwang Jung-min through a personal account. In response, his agency SEM COMPANY said in an official statement that "the person who wrote the malicious posts related to Hwang Jung-min is the suspect in a stalking crime who has continuously harassed him," adding that "Hwang Jung-min filed a criminal complaint against the person. The court imposed temporary measures, including a restraining order, on three occasions, and issued a summary order imposing a fine of 3 million won after recognizing the stalking charges."

Below is the full official statement from the Hope team.

Regarding the stalking victimization issue involving actor Hwang Jung-min, the film Hope's investment and distribution company and production company would like to state their position.

Plus M Entertainment, the investment and distribution company for Hope, and Forged Films, the production company, deeply regret this issue.

The matter involves actor Hwang Jung-min being the victim of stalking, and legal action has already been taken. However, in connection with this issue, A has been causing business interference by maliciously edited content, sending emails to both companies and Hope's partner companies, and repeatedly uploading and deleting posts on social media that defame the actor and the film.

There were even attempts to disrupt the film's smooth progress during the release preparation period and at key turning points in its box-office run.

This not only harms Hope's overall business, but also maliciously undermines the efforts and reputation of everyone who worked hard for the film.

Accordingly, Plus M Entertainment and Forged Films announce that they regard these actions as intentional harm against the film Hope and will respond strongly.

Both companies are actively reviewing legal measures regarding the damage caused to Hope and will continue to take a hard-line response to prevent further harm.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.