[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Lee Chang-dong of the Netflix film *Love Possible* (produced by Finehouse Film, Anonymous Contents, and Now Film) has become the first Korean director to win the TIFF Ebert Director Award by The Tory Family at the Tribute Awards of the 51st Toronto International Film Festival.

Director Lee Chang-dong of *Love Possible* has set another meaningful milestone by being confirmed as the winner of the TIFF Ebert Director Award at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Awards. Following the significant buzz generated by the official invitation of *Love Possible* to the Special Presentations section of the 51st Toronto International Film Festival, Director Lee Chang-dong has been honored with the TIFF Ebert Director Award at the Tribute Awards.

The Tribute Awards are held annually at the Toronto Film Festival to celebrate outstanding cinematic achievements and accomplishments, The TIFF Ebert Award for Best Director, won by Director Lee Chang-dong, is an award established in honor of the renowned American film critic Roger Ebert and recognizes the achievements of pioneering directors who have led groundbreaking changes in the film industry and presented original visions. While masters such as Guillermo del Toro, Mike Leigh, Spike Lee, Sam Mendes, Denis Villeneuve, and Chloé Zhao have previously received this award, Director Lee Chang-dong became the first Korean director to be named, once again receiving recognition for his unrivaled body of work and influence in the global film industry.

The Toronto International Film Festival will be held in Toronto, Canada, from September 10 to 20, and the Tribute Awards ceremony will take place on September 13. Director Lee Chang-dong has previously received acclaim at prestigious international film festivals, winning the Best Director Award at the Venice International Film Festival for 'Oasis,' the Best Screenplay Award at the Cannes Film Festival for 'Poetry,' and the FIPRESCI Award at the Cannes Film Festival for 'Burning.

' His participation in this Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Having achieved the remarkable feat of being selected as the winner of the TIFF Ebert Award for Best Director, the attention of countless film fans is focused on what further brilliant achievements his new film, *Love Possible*, will continue to accomplish on its upcoming journey through international film festivals. *Love Possible* tells the story of two couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary director and her husband—who meet to produce a documentary and confront their different lives and hidden desires.

Starring Jeon Do-yeon, Sol Kyung-gu, Jo In-sung, and Jo Yeo-jeong, the film is directed by Lee Chang-dong, known for *Peppermint Candy*, *Oasis*, *Miryang*, *Poetry*, and *Burning*. It will be released in theaters on September 23rd and will be available on Netflix starting November 6th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.