Summer Box Office Frenzy as 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Soars Past 3 Million in Just 5 Days

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The action film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" (directed by Destin Daniel Cretton) surpassed 3 million moviegoers on its fifth day in theaters.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" crossed the 3 million mark at 1:05 a.m. on the 2nd, its fifth day of release, with cumulative attendance reaching 3,001,973. That came just one day after it topped 2 million viewers on the 1st, underscoring the film's unstoppable box-office run.

It is also drawing attention for reaching the milestone two days earlier than "Exhuma," which became a 10-million-ticket hit amid an unprecedented craze and drew 11 million viewers.

Since opening on the 29th of last month, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has been breaking box-office records in theaters throughout 2026. It posted the year's biggest opening on its first day and became the fastest film of the year to reach 1 million, 2 million, and 3 million admissions.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" follows the new story and journey of Peter Parker, whose memory has been erased from everyone after "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The film stars Tom Holland, Kaylee Hottle, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo, and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Naruto."

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.