'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Draws 2.55 Million in Its Opening Weekend Alone, Set to Top 4 Million in Week 2

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The action film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" (directed by Destin Daniel Cretton) opened at No. 1 at the box office with overwhelming numbers in its first weekend.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" drew 2,252,469 moviegoers over its opening three-day weekend, from July 31 to August 2, bringing its cumulative audience to more than 3.38 million. It is the first film released this year to attract more than 2 million viewers over a three-day weekend. The result also broke the record set by "The King’s Warden," which drew 1,750,960 viewers over three days from February 27 to March 1 and ranked No. 2 on the all-time box office chart. In doing so, it set this year’s highest weekend attendance and showed extraordinary momentum.

Entering its second week in theaters, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is on the verge of surpassing 4 million admissions and is expected to maintain its standout presence even amid strong competition. In particular, praise from audiences has continued unabated, and with teenagers heading to theaters during the summer vacation season, its box-office momentum is expected to grow even stronger.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" tells the new story and journey of Peter Parker, whose existence was erased from everyone’s memory after "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Naruto," took the helm.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.