"Nolan, my number hasn't changed. Call me for your next project"... Matt and Charlize's boundless trust in Nolan drives 'Odyssey' (full story)

A press conference for the film 'Odyssey' was held on the 3rd at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno-gu, Seoul. Charlize Theron, director Christopher Nolan, and Matt Damon took part in a photo session. Reporter Park

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] The boundless trust that Matt Damon and Charlize Theron placed in master director Christopher Nolan was the driving force behind this year's most outstanding work.

On the morning of the 3rd, a press conference for the action film 'Odyssey,' directed by Christopher Nolan, was held in the Grand Ballroom of Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Dangju-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul. Attending the event were Matt Damon, who plays Odysseus, the king of Ithaca and the hero who led the Trojan War to victory; Charlize Theron, who plays Calypso, the sea goddess who loves Odysseus; director Christopher Nolan; and producer Emma Thomas.

'Odyssey' follows the 10-year, turbulent journey of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, as he tries to return home to his family after the Trojan War. Based on Homer's classic epic 'The Odyssey,' the film showcases Christopher Nolan's signature analog grandeur and philosophical ancient narrative. Shot with minimal CGI and IMAX 70mm film cameras, 'Odyssey' is drawing strong anticipation from Korean audiences as one of the year's most eagerly awaited releases.

Ahead of the film's Korean release, Damon, Theron, Nolan, and producer Emma Thomas arrived in Korea on the 1st and are set to meet local fans through a range of promotional events, starting with the press conference and followed by a red carpet event on the 4th. Damon made the trip especially meaningful, as it marked his first visit to Korea in 10 years since the 2016 release of 'Jason Bourne,' directed by Paul Greengrass. Theron is making her first official visit since coming to Korea last year for a trip with her daughter, while Nolan is also drawing major attention with his first visit to the country.

A press conference for the film 'Odyssey' was held on the 3rd at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno-gu, Seoul. Matt Damon took part in a photo session. Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.08.03/

A press conference for the film 'Odyssey' was held on the 3rd at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno-gu, Seoul. Charlize Theron took part in a photo session. Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.08.03/

A press conference for the film 'Odyssey' was held on the 3rd at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno-gu, Seoul. Director Christopher Nolan took part in a photo session. Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.08.03/

At the event, Damon said, "I'm happy to be back in Korea. I can't believe 10 years have passed. I came back after a decade, and on my first day I had so much fun watching baseball. I couldn't stay until the end because my kids had to adjust to the time difference, but I had time to watch the game, take a tour, and see Seoul. It was great." Theron said, "I came to Korea last year with my daughter. I love Korean culture and I really like my Korean friends. I'm very happy to be here for 'Odyssey' this time." Nolan also opened by saying, "I've wanted to come to Korea for a long time, and I'm so glad I finally made it."

The 'Odyssey' team also toured Korea before the promotional events, visiting places such as a baseball stadium and Ikseon-dong. Nolan said, "We had some time, so we were able to look around Seoul. We walked through Korea, and it was so beautiful. It was just very hot. We also had a look around and ate salt bread, which was delicious. We talked with fans, and I was grateful for how warmly they welcomed us. It's an amazing city, and I wish we could have stayed longer."

He added, "I've wanted to come to Korea for a long time, especially with one of my films. I've felt that way since 'Interstellar.' I heard Korean fans loved that film and that it stayed in theaters for a long time. It felt wonderful and surprising that people in another country liked my work. That's why I wanted to visit Korea with one of my films. I also tried to come when 'Tenet' was released, but I couldn't because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I'm finally here, and I'm so happy. I'm also very pleased with the audience response."

Hollywood actor Matt Damon watches a game with his family from the stands at Gocheok Sky Dome on the 1st, when SSG and Kiwoom played. Photo courtesy of Kiwoom Heroes.

Hollywood actor Matt Damon watches a game with his family from the stands at Gocheok Sky Dome on the 1st, when SSG and Kiwoom played. Photo courtesy of Kiwoom Heroes.

Damon explained why he attended the game between the Kiwoom Heroes and the SSG Landers in the 2026 Shinhan SOL Bank KBO League at Gocheok Sky Dome on the 1st, saying, "Coincidentally, I have a friend who is a baseball agent, and he represents one of the Kiwoom Heroes players. So when I arrived at the airport, he said I could go watch a game, and I did. I'd heard Korean baseball was fun, so I really wanted to see it, and it was so entertaining. The cheering for both teams was incredible. In the U.S., we don't really have a separate cheering culture, so the energy from Korean fans was amazing. It's the same sport, but it felt completely different."

Theron said with a smile, "I have a few friends in Korea. I met them, and I ate a lot of Korean food. I'm also very interested in skin care. The reason my skin is so good is thanks to Korea."

She added, "This visit is a little different from last year's trip. When I came with my 10-year-old daughter last year, we walked a lot. But I can't really do that this time, can I? I was talking with a friend about how your energy changes when you come to Korea. Seoul is such a beautiful city with a rich culture. I felt that as soon as I got off the plane. I'm so happy to be here."

A press conference for the film 'Odyssey' was held on the 3rd at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno-gu, Seoul. Matt Damon and Charlize Theron are seen in an interview. Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.08.03/

A press conference for the film 'Odyssey' was held on the 3rd at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno-gu, Seoul. Director Christopher Nolan is seen in an interview. Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.08.03/

The conversation soon turned to 'Odyssey.' Damon said, "When Christopher Nolan first proposed 'Odyssey' to me, I felt it would be the best experience of my career. I had already worked with Christopher Nolan before, and it was everything I had hoped for. This 'Odyssey' was also an incredibly ambitious idea, and the entire film was shot in IMAX. It was an enormous undertaking. I've never worked with a cast and crew who worked this hard. Even on set, everyone felt like they wanted to be there. It was an honor to work with such dedicated actors and staff. Sweating through the shoot with all of them was such a joy. It was better than any experience I could have hoped for."

Theron said, "Christopher Nolan is a very consistent person. This was my first time working with him, and I joined in the later part of the production. I came in nervous, but it was wonderful. I had prepared myself before going to set, but what impressed me even more was how intimate he made the atmosphere on set. It felt like we were making an independent film. I didn't expect such a warm and friendly environment from a director known for such large-scale productions. It made me realize how lucky I was to have such an experience. It truly felt like an honor."

A press conference for the film 'Odyssey' was held on the 3rd at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno-gu, Seoul. Charlize Theron, director Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, and Matt Damon took part in a photo

Damon, who said he never once heard praise from Nolan on the 'Odyssey' set, joked, "I never once heard Christopher Nolan say 'Perfect.' My fellow actors and I joked about that a lot on set. But I heard Zendaya Coleman got praised by the director with 'Perfect.' Tom Holland was there too, and he even complained, saying, 'We didn't get any praise.'"

He continued, "Honestly, filming 'Odyssey' felt like shooting seven movies at once. Each chapter had a different story and a different set, so it was tough. We had to build a different skill set for every chapter. Even so, if Christopher Nolan asked me to work with him again, I would obviously say yes. Being part of a Christopher Nolan film is another credit on your career, and every actor would envy that. I wouldn't mind the difficulty, even if it felt like making 12 films at once."

Theron, listening to him, added with a laugh, "What he just said is really just Matt Damon's issue. It had nothing to do with me, and I loved Christopher Nolan's direction. I didn't need any other direction, including the word 'Perfect.' I was so satisfied that I didn't even realize I hadn't heard it. It seems Matt Damon needed it. Matt Damon should do better next time. And I want to tell Christopher Nolan, 'My phone number hasn't changed, so call me right away when you have a plan for your next project.'"

Speaking about how she portrayed the sea goddess Calypso, Theron said, "I just had to follow the script. It was incredibly detailed, and it laid out what we needed and wanted. It was an eye-opening experience." She added, "The Calypso Christopher Nolan created was very human. She felt like a character with a real human touch, and that made her interesting. I think he brought out sides people wouldn't have expected. He created something we had never seen before, and that's really exciting for an actor. It's not often you come across a character like this. To interpret Calypso, I just had to open my heart and go in. I just had to trust Christopher Nolan."

Nolan replied, "First of all, Charlize Theron gave a perfect answer. Matt Damon's answer wasn't bad. I'm British, so 'not bad' is actually quite a good compliment." His remark drew laughter from the room.

'Odyssey' stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. It is directed by Christopher Nolan, known for 'Interstellar,' 'Dunkirk,' 'Tenet,' and 'Oppenheimer.' The film opens on the 5th.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.