Christopher Nolan of "Odyssey": "Korean heat is really intense, but the salt bread is so delicious"

A press conference for the film "Odyssey" was held on Aug. 3 at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno District, Seoul. Director Christopher Nolan poses for a photo session. Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.08.03/

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Christopher Nolan said, "The salt bread in Korea was so delicious."

On the morning of Aug. 3, a press conference for the action film "Odyssey," directed by Christopher Nolan, was held in the Grand Ballroom of Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Dangju-dong, Jongno District, Seoul. Attending the event were Matt Damon, who plays Odysseus, the king of Ithaca and the hero who led the Trojan War to victory; Charlize Theron, who plays Calypso, the goddess of the sea who loves Odysseus; as well as director Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas.

At the event, Matt Damon said, "I'm happy to be back in Korea. I can't believe 10 years have passed." Charlize Theron added, "I came to Korea with my daughter last year. I love Korean culture and I really like my Korean friends. I'm also happy to be here for 'Odyssey.'" Christopher Nolan also shared, "I've wanted to come to Korea for a long time, and I'm so glad to finally be here."

Before the press event, the "Odyssey" team toured Korea, visiting places such as a baseball stadium and Ikseon-dong. Nolan said, "We had some time, so we were able to look around Seoul. We could walk through Korea, and it was beautiful. But it was very hot. We also went sightseeing and tried some salt bread, which was excellent. We talked with fans, and I was grateful for how warmly they welcomed us. It's an amazing city, and I wish we could have stayed longer."

"Odyssey" follows the 10-year journey of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, after the Trojan War as he struggles to return home to his family. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. Christopher Nolan, known for "Interstellar," "Dunkirk," "Tenet," and "Oppenheimer," directed the film. It opens on Aug. 5.

Jo Ji-young

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.