"Odyssey" star Matt Damon says Nolan never called him "perfect"... "He only praised Zendaya"

A press conference for the film "Odyssey" was held on Aug. 3 at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno District, Seoul. Matt Damon is seen during an interview. Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.08.03/

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Matt Damon said, "I never received a single compliment from director Christopher Nolan."

On the morning of Aug. 3, a press conference for the action film "Odyssey" was held in the Grand Ballroom of Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Dangju-dong, Jongno District, Seoul. Attending the event were Matt Damon, who plays Odysseus, the king of Ithaca and the hero who led the Trojan War to victory; Charlize Theron, who plays Calypso, the goddess of the sea who loves Odysseus; as well as director Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas.

Damon, who said he had never heard a compliment from Christopher Nolan on the set of "Odyssey," joked, "I never once heard the word 'perfect' from Christopher Nolan. I joked a lot about that with my fellow actors on set. But I heard that Zendaya Coleman got praised as 'perfect' by the director. Tom Holland was there too, and he even complained, saying, 'We didn't get any compliments.'"

He added, "Honestly, filming 'Odyssey' felt like shooting seven movies at once. Each chapter had a different story and a different set, so it was tough. We had to build a new skill set for every chapter. Even so, if Christopher Nolan asked me to work with him again, I would of course say yes. Being part of a Christopher Nolan film is another credit on your résumé, and every actor would envy that. I wouldn't mind if it felt as hard as making 12 movies." He expressed his trust in the director.

"Odyssey" follows the 10-year, turbulent journey of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, after the Trojan War as he tries to return home to his family. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. Christopher Nolan, known for "Interstellar," "Dunkirk," "Tenet," and "Oppenheimer," directed the film. It opens on Aug. 5.

Jo Ji-young

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.