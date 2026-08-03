Live-action 'Moana' Surpasses 1 Million in 27 Days Amidst Offensive from 'The Wailing' and 'Spider-Man'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Disney's live-action film 'Moana' (directed by Thomas Kyle) has surpassed 1 million viewers in just 27 days.

According to the integrated computer network for movie ticket sales, 'Moana' surpassed a cumulative audience of 1,002,338 as of 7:00 AM on the 3rd. Earning enthusiastic praise from audiences since its opening day, 'Moana' continues its steady box office success, receiving love from domestic audiences once again following the original with its confident yet lovable characters, passionate performances by actors with high synchronization, the scale of the adventure venturing out to sea, and an OST that delivers both laughter and emotion.

Actual viewers commented, "Could there be a more perfect recreation of the original! The animation was good, but I was speechless at the vibrant energy that comes alive!" (CGV_@Happiness*********), "The live-action version of Moana is well-made, please watch it" (X_@soon********), "Live-action adaptations ultimately seem like a battle against memories, not the movie itself. " Reviews are pouring out for 'Moana,' with comments such as, "It made me choke up.

" (X_@write*), and "The live-action Moana OST was great to listen to" (CGV_@Beautiful*********). In particular, comments like, "The sea of ​​Motunui is the only real summer for me.

It poured out an insane amount of refreshing vibes" (CGV_@eternity********), "It’s seriously so much fun! The casting is perfect too ᅲᅲ The CG isn't awkward at all, and it’s so great to watch with the whole family ᅲ Summer is Moana" (CGV_@mh*****), "Great for watching with family, and even better because I watched it with my niece/nephew" (Megabox_@cz*****), "Watching it in the theater with both adults and children giggling and then getting moved together felt like a holiday! Even after leaving, everyone was humming their own songs~ Plus, with the cool island and ocean backdrop, it’s perfect for enjoying in the summer!" (Naver_@hi*****), and "The best choice for watching with family! In this muggy weather, it couldn't be better as a movie for a 'staycation' with the kids. " "There is nothing!" (CGV_@bl*****) — enthusiastic reactions continue to pour in, with many naming 'Moana' as their top pick for this summer.

As a result, expectations are high regarding how far the box office success of 'Moana' will go, as it is receiving love from audiences as this summer's representative ocean adventure that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. A live-action adaptation of the animated film of the same name, 'Moana' tells the story of Moana, a girl chosen by the sea, who sets out into the unknown ocean with the legendary hero Maui to save her cursed island.

Starring Catherine Lagaia and Dwayne Johnson, the film is directed by Thomas Kyle, who previously directed the musicals 'In the Heights' and 'Hamilton'. Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.