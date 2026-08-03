'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Beats 'Avengers' in North American Opening-Day Box Office

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The action film 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (directed by Destin Daniel Cretton) set a new opening-day record in North America with blockbuster-level numbers.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' kicked off its box office run in North America with remarkable results. According to Box Office Mojo, the film earned about $169.3 million on July 31, its opening day in North America, surpassing the opening-day gross of 'Avengers: Endgame' at about $157.46 million. It also marked the highest opening-day box office total in the 'Spider-Man' franchise, making the achievement even more significant.

Reactions from North American media have also been enthusiastic since its release. Praise poured in for the franchise's first new installment in four years, with comments such as "the best live-action Spider-Man ever" from the Los Angeles Times, "the best Spider-Man movie in 20 years" from Independent, "one of the series' finest works. Amazing, stylish, and moving" from The Wrap, and "it still feels fresh to audiences" from The Nightly. There was also strong acclaim for its inventive and spectacular action, including "action sequences that represent the series at its best" from Independent, "superhero battles and chases told from fresh angles" from AV Club, and "the first 20 minutes feature outstanding scenes unlike anything seen in previous superhero films" from EMPIRE.

Additional praise highlighted Tom Holland's performance and the film's immersive storytelling and direction, with remarks such as "Tom Holland delivers a better performance than ever, with fast-paced direction and a thrilling narrative" from The Hollywood Reporter, "Tom Holland brilliantly captures the character's emotional turmoil" from TIME magazine, and "an astonishingly immersive progression" from The Wrap. The response has heightened anticipation among prospective viewers.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' follows Peter Parker's new story and journey after 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' in which he was erased from everyone's memory. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. Destin Daniel Cretton, known for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' and 'Naruto,' directed the film.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.