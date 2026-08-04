"Let's Go for a Repeat Viewing!"... 'Spider-Man 4' Kicks Off Limited-Edition Lenticlar Poster and Special-Theater Goods Events

Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment

Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] The film 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is entering its second week in theaters and has announced another special event designed to spark fans' desire to collect movie merchandise.

Starting on the 5th, the second-week theater event for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' will offer moviegoers another special treat. At CJ CGV, Lotte Cinema, and Megabox, audiences will receive an A3 lenticular poster whose image changes depending on the viewing angle. In particular, the design is expected to draw viewers deeper into the film, as Peter Parker appears and disappears from view depending on the angle, echoing how he is forgotten by everyone in the story. The poster is also expected to become a meaningful collectible that helps fans hold on to the film's lingering emotions for longer.

CJ CGV has also prepared special goods for audiences at premium theaters. ScreenX viewers will receive a ScreenX Ticket that vividly captures the expanded-screen appeal and the film's exclusive Shot for ScreenX scene. 4DX viewers will get a 4DX Card featuring Spider-Man's iconic visuals and the dynamic appeal unique to 4DX. Ultra 4DX viewers will receive an Ultra 4DX Moment Label, which lets them experience the film's intense moments in a more immersive way. This merchandise event, tailored to each premium format, is expected to add meaning as a special gift that lets audiences keep the film's thrilling action and emotional impact with them long after the screening.

Meanwhile, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' tells the new story and journey of Peter Parker, who has been erased from everyone's memory after 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. It is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' and 'Naruto.' The film is now playing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.