Choi Min-sik as the veteran intern, Han So-hee as the young CEO... 'The Intern' set for release on September 16

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The film "The Intern" (directed by Kim Do-young, produced by Anthology Studio and Warner Bros. Korea) has confirmed its release for September 16.

"The Intern" has locked in its release for next month on the 16th and unveiled its first poster and teaser trailer.

A remake of the Hollywood film of the same name directed by Nancy Meyers, which earned more than five times its production budget in box-office revenue and was loved by audiences around the world in 2015, the film brings back Korean cinema legend Choi Min-sik as a veteran intern with 37 years of experience, adding a strong sense of trust.

It also draws attention as Han So-hee, a rising star known for her distinctive style and star power, transforms into a three-year rookie CEO who lives and breathes work. Adding to the appeal, Kim Do-young, the director of "Once We Were Us," known for his delicate direction that resonated with audiences, takes the helm of "The Intern" to complete a cheerful K-office ensemble that taps into the emotions of Korean viewers.

The first poster shows silver intern Gi-ho (Choi Min-sik) and ambitious CEO Sunoo (Han So-hee) heading to work side by side, immediately catching the eye with their confident strides. Gi-ho's smile, which reflects both years of experience and the excitement of his first day, and Sunoo's self-assured expression, as a CEO who turned the company into a dark horse in the fashion industry just three years after its founding, draw attention to the office life the two people from different generations and positions will unfold. The line, "Starting work today," is expected to strike a chord with office workers.

The trailer released alongside it opens with Gi-ho's mix of nerves and excitement as he heads to work for the first time in a long while. During an interview with vice president Young-hwan (Kim Jun-han), when asked about his strengths and weaknesses, Gi-ho responds wittily, "My strength is that I have a lot of experience, and my weakness is that I am also old," and ends up holding an intern ID card for the fashion startup Wootutu. Arriving at the company in a neat suit with a briefcase in hand, Gi-ho lays out cream bread, oranda, a thermos, a desk clock, a pencil case, and ink neatly on his desk, showing off the unmistakable vibe of a silver intern from the very start. Meanwhile, Gi-ho's serious expression as he searches for "How to work with Gen MZ" and the meaning of the slang term "gam-da-dwi" sparks curiosity about his bittersweet rookie life as a silver intern starting over at a new company, even though he is a veteran in social life.

As soon as secretary Mina (Ryu Hye-young) shows Sunoo Gi-ho's resume photo on a tablet, Sunoo reacts in surprise, saying, "Who is this scary person?" Her line, "You know I don't get along with all the adults in this world," as she expresses discomfort with the silver intern assigned directly under her, and Gi-ho's polite self-introduction, "I am new intern employee Kim Gi-ho," hint at the unpredictable chemistry between the two.

Kim Jun-han and Ryu Hye-young also leave a strong impression with their brief appearances, radiating a realistic office-worker presence and raising expectations for the lively and entertaining acting ensemble that "The Intern" will deliver.

"The Intern" tells the story of office life that crosses generations and ranks, beginning when a silver intern with 37 years of experience joins a company that has rapidly emerged as a dark horse in the fashion industry just three years after its launch. The cast includes Choi Min-sik, Han So-hee, Kim Jun-han, Ryu Hye-young, Kim Geum-soon, Park Ye-ni, Kim Yo-han, Im Seong-gyun, Yoon Sang-jeong, and Han Ji-eun. The film is directed by Kim Do-young, known for "Kim Ji-young, Born 1982" and "Once We Were Us." It will be released on September 16.

Reporter Jo Ji-young

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.