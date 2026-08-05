"From BTS and SEVENTEEN to Critic Dong-jin Lee"... 'Spider-Man 4' Captivated Celebrities Too

[Photo Source: Professor Yoo Hyun-joon's Instagram] [Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] The movie 'Spider-Man: A Brand New Day' is establishing itself as the hottest topic of this summer, with positive reviews from

[Photo Source: Critic Lee Dong-jin, Watchapedia] 'Spider-Man: A Brand New Day' is garnering attention as the top topic of this summer, attracting not only critical acclaim but also celebrity viewing verifications and a resurgence in the series' rankings. First, critic Lee Dong-jin gave 'Spider-Man: A Brand New Day' a rating of 4 out of 5, leaving a one-line review stating, "The savory flavor of a 'small potato' movie that optimally reveals why Spider-Man is such a beloved character. " This is the same score as 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and the highest rating among the 'Tom Spider' series starring Tom Holland.

Professor Yoo Hyun-joon also left a recommendation on his personal social media, praising the film by stating, "Highly recommended. It seems the most charming character among Marvel characters has been created," and

" He declared that a masterpiece of all time had been born. Photo credit: J-Hope, Highlight official Instagram Following this, BTS's J-Hope not only mentioned watching 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' during their North American tour but also expressed his affection for the film by sharing the movie's OST on his social media. Jungkook also garnered attention from fans by mimicking Spider-Man's signature pose at a concert on the same day.

Seventeen not only rented a theater for a group viewing, but also created a buzz as member Seungkwan cited the kiss scene as the most memorable moment, while The8 shared his review that he cried twice while watching the

In particular, after the scene where singer Gummy presents Tom Holland with her album was released, humorous reactions followed, such as "Who would give Spider-Man a singer Gummy's album?", "Is Tom getting addicted to 'I Should Have Been Friends' now?", and "Epik High are true geniuses. So funny.

" Subsequently, singer Gummy also shared the video on her social media, recording approximately 2 million views and continuing to generate heated buzz. Photo Source = Netflix - Today's Top 10 Movies in South Korea This

As of Tuesday, August 4, 'Spider-Man: Homecoming,' released in 2017, has ranked in the Top 3 of Netflix Korea, and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' has also ranked in the Top 4, attracting attention for their resurgence in viewership rankings. Additionally, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' ranked in the Top 2 of individual purchase content on Coupang Play, demonstrating that with the release of the new film, an increasing number of viewers are seeking out the entire 'Spider-Man' series again.

With acclaimed reviews from critics, celebrity endorsements, and the resurgence of the existing series on OTT platforms, 'Spider-Man: A Brand New Day' is showcasing explosive impact and presence, establishing itself as

Meanwhile, 'Spider-Man: A Brand New Day' is a film that captures the new story and journey of Peter Parker, who has faded from everyone's memory since 'Spider-Man: No Way Home. ' Starring actors Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Trammell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo, the film was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for *Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings* and *Naruto*.

Currently showing to rave reviews in theaters nationwide. Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.