"I Absolutely Wanted to Come Back to Korea"... Director Christopher Nolan to Matt Damon: 'Odyssey' Delivers Impressive Fan Service

Photo provided by Universal Pictures

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] The team behind the film "Odyssey" met with Korean fans for a special event.

As "Odyssey" opens today (the 5th) with a commanding lead in overall advance ticket sales, the excitement continues after a successful red carpet event held yesterday at Times Square (Yeongdeungpo). When director Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, and actors Matt Damon and Charlize Theron appeared at the red carpet venue, cheers and applause from fans who had waited a long time for them filled the scene.

Photo provided by Universal Pictures

Photo provided by Universal Pictures

Photo provided by Universal Pictures

Photo provided by Universal Pictures

In response, Team "Odyssey" gave back with generous fan service, including autographs and selfies, creating unforgettable memories with fans until the very end. In particular, Christopher Nolan drew attention by wearing a tie embroidered in Korean with the lyrics to "Arirang," showing his deep affection for Korea. Nolan then said, "I sincerely thank you for the warm welcome. I absolutely want to come back," expressing his special affection for Korean fans. Matt Damon and Charlize Theron also responded to the enthusiastic cheers by saying, "Thank you for welcoming us so warmly. I don't think I will ever forget this moment," and "I Love You Korea!"

Photo provided by Universal Pictures

At the stage greeting that followed the red carpet event, a special program was also prepared for Korean fans. The team met the fan who had watched Christopher Nolan's films the most, and spent meaningful time with audiences who had been waiting for the release by receiving heartfelt fan letters and gifts. The four stars expressed their deep affection for the film and their sincere gratitude to Korean fans, making the final moments of their first official visit to Korea even more special.

Meanwhile, "Odyssey" follows the 10-year, turbulent journey of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, after the Trojan War as he tries to return home to his family. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, and is directed by Christopher Nolan, known for "Interstellar," "Dunkirk," "Tenet," and "Oppenheimer." It is now showing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.