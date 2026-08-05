Hope Surpasses 4 Million Viewers and Heads Overseas, Set for Release in More Than 200 Countries Worldwide

Poster for the film Hope.

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The sci-fi thriller Hope, which has surpassed 4 million admissions, has secured pre-sales in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide and will now meet audiences through releases across the globe.

As the latest film from director Na Hong-jin, Hope has drawn attention from both domestic and overseas film industries. With releases now confirmed in major markets, it is set to begin a full-scale global box office run.

The film will begin its rollout in Taiwan on Sept. 4 and in North America on Sept. 9. Releases have also been confirmed in Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Latin America, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore and other regions around the world.

Hope has drawn attention for setting a new record for the highest overseas pre-sale amount ever for a Korean film. Neon is handling distribution in English-speaking markets, including North America, while other global majors such as MUBI, Focus Features/UPI France and Sony Pictures Global Worldwide Acquisitions, along with leading local film companies, are partnering to bring the film to international audiences.

With major distributors and film companies around the world lining up behind it, Hope is emerging as a highly anticipated title in the global market, praised for both its artistic quality and commercial potential.

Ahead of its North American release in September, Hope was unveiled through premieres in Los Angeles and New York, where it received a wave of positive reviews and quickly became a hot topic in local theaters, further raising expectations for its global launch.

In particular, overseas critics who watched the re-edited version, which further refined some creature scenes as well as the sound and editing after its Cannes Film Festival premiere, have continued to praise the film.

Film criticism outlet IndieWire said, "The final cut is only about four to five minutes shorter than the version shown at the Cannes Film Festival, but through deletions, additions and restructuring, each narrative thread is connected much more smoothly, and the flow of the story has become more natural." It added, "The re-edited Hope is one of the best action films I have seen in recent years from beginning to end," praising the film's overall quality, elevated by meticulous post-production work.

Buoyed by such enthusiastic overseas reviews, Hope is now poised to launch a full-scale global box office run and is expected to captivate audiences worldwide with its overwhelming cinematic experience.

Hope tells the story of the branch office chief at Hopo Port Branch Office, located in the DMZ, who hears from local young men that a tiger has appeared. As the entire village goes on alert, the story unfolds as the characters confront an unbelievable reality. The film stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender, and is directed by Na Hong-jin, known for The Chaser, The Yellow Sea and The Wailing.

Jo Ji-young, reporter, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.