'Portrait of a Family' Kim Si-a says, "Director Lee Ji-won is very steady... There were no difficulties from the 'Miss Baek' shoot"

A production presentation for the film 'Portrait of a Family' was held on the 5th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. Kim Si-a is being interviewed. Yongsan District, Seoul = Bak

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actress Kim Si-a shared her thoughts on reuniting with director Lee Ji-won for 'Portrait of a Family' after 'Miss Baek'.

At the production presentation for 'Portrait of a Family' held on the 5th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, Kim Si-a said, "The director is very steady," and added, "She helped me focus only on acting."

Set to open on September 2, 'Portrait of a Family' is a deeply moving family drama about a top-star couple, Jung-gu and Nam-mi, whose marriage falls apart after Jung-gu's suddenly appearing daughter, Dong-ju, and who then dig into the truth at all costs to save Dong-ju, who is caught up in a shocking incident eight years later. The film is directed by Lee Ji-won, who also helmed 'Miss Baek'.

Kim Si-a played Dong-ju, a girl pushed to the edge after being named a suspect following her friend's death. She said, "I was offered 'Portrait of a Family' after working with the director on 'Miss Baek.'" She added, "The script was great, but I also wanted to work with the director again in a more grown-up way than I did in 'Miss Baek,' so I joined with excitement."

When asked whether there were any difficulties during filming, Kim Si-a said, "Dong-ju's situation itself is tragic, isn't it? It wasn't easy, but the director helped calm my mind from the 'Miss Baek' days, so I was able to film happily. The other staff members also helped me focus only on acting, so I was able to enjoy filming without much difficulty. The director is very steady." She expressed her gratitude.

An So-yoon, reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.