"A Film That Gave It Its All"... From Ryu Seung-ryong and Ha Ji-won to Kim Si-a, 'Portrait of a Family' Tells a Deep Family Saga (Full)

The production briefing for the film 'Portrait of a Family' was held on the 5th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. Kim Young-min, Ha Ji-won, director Lee Ji-won, Kim Si-a, Ryu

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Portrait of a Family' is expected to win over audiences this fall with a warm family story.

The production briefing for 'Portrait of a Family' was held on the 5th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. Actors Ryu Seung-ryong, Ha Ji-won, Kim Si-a, Kim Sun-young, and Kim Young-min, along with director Lee Ji-won, attended the event.

Set to open on September 2, 'Portrait of a Family' is a moving family drama directed by Lee Ji-won of 'Miss Baek.' It follows the story of Dong-ju, who is caught up in a shocking incident eight years after her parents, top-star couple Jung-gu and Nam-mi, split up following the sudden appearance of Jung-gu's daughter.

The production briefing for the film 'Portrait of a Family' was held on the 5th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. Director Lee Ji-won is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park

Director Lee said she was grateful that audiences had embraced 'Miss Baek.' She added, "I had a lot of thoughts about what to do for my next film. In 'Miss Baek,' I portrayed the bond between an abandoned woman and a child. This time, I wanted to expand that idea and show how struggling families could support one another and overcome hardship together."

She has worked with Kim Si-a and Kim Sun-young again after 'Miss Baek,' and with Ha Ji-won and Kim Young-min after the drama 'Climax.' Lee noted, "There is definitely synergy when working with actors I have already collaborated with. At first, you need time to get to know each other, which is a bit like dating. On a first project, the time spent building a deep connection is short, but on a second project, you already know each other well, so you can show a wider range of sides."

The production briefing for the film 'Portrait of a Family' was held on the 5th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Seoul. Ryu Seung-ryong is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.08.05/

Ryu Seung-ryong plays Jung-gu, once a top baseball player and now a father who will stop at nothing to protect his daughter Dong-ju. He said, "The title caught my attention, so I became curious and read the script. As the director explained, it depicts the downfall of people who were once successful and lived outside the ordinary. When they are apart, they seem insignificant, but when they come together, they draw strength from one another. I also really enjoyed the director's previous film 'Miss Baek,' and Lee Ji-won played a very big part in my decision to choose this project."

Speaking about his character, he said, "Since Jung-gu is a successful baseball player, I practiced baseball a lot. I also happened to wear a lot of round-neck T-shirts, and if I wore a button-up shirt, it would be 'Jung-gu-nan-bok.'" He laughed, adding, "He is a chaotic character who can go off in any direction. He is rough and blunt, but he only thinks about his daughter Dong-ju. He is different from the paternal roles I have shown before. I think all fathers can relate to Jung-gu."

The production briefing for the film 'Portrait of a Family' was held on the 5th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Seoul. Ha Ji-won is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.08.05/

Ha Ji-won plays Nam-mi, a top star who falls from grace in an instant after Dong-ju suddenly appears and ends up living as an entertainer struggling to make a living. She said, "As soon as I read the script, I could vividly feel every character in 'Portrait of a Family.' I wanted to portray Nam-mi's life, and I also wanted to do good work with director Lee Ji-won and senior actor Ryu Seung-ryong."

She continued, "I thought deeply about even a single line of dialogue. I prepared with the director so I could step into Nam-mi's life." She added, "Nam-mi is also an actor within the film. Rather than trying to defeat life, she endures it, and that process was heartbreaking and moving as an actor."

The production briefing for the film 'Portrait of a Family' was held on the 5th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Seoul. Kim Si-a is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.08.05/

Kim Si-a plays Dong-ju, a girl pushed to the edge after being named a suspect following the death of her friend. She said, "After working with the director on 'Miss Baek,' I was offered 'Portrait of a Family.' The script was great, but I also wanted to work with the director again in a more mature way than before, so I joined with excitement."

When asked whether filming was difficult, Kim Si-a said, "The situation Dong-ju is in is tragic in itself. It was not easy, but the director helped steady my emotions from the 'Miss Baek' days, so I was able to film happily. The other staff members also helped me focus only on acting, so I did not have many difficulties and enjoyed filming. The director is very calming."

Kim Sun-young joins the film as Jisook, Jung-gu's older sister, while Kim Young-min plays her husband, Sung-myeong, adding to the drama's immersion.

The production briefing for the film 'Portrait of a Family' was held on the 5th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. Kim Young-min, Ha Ji-won, director Lee Ji-won, Kim Si-a, Ryu

Finally, director Lee said, "I don't know about other directors, but I never let go until the very last moment before sending a film out into the world. I am the type to work on editing by adjusting color correction and music note by note. Because the release was delayed, I put the post-production staff through a lot. We kept seeing things that had not been visible before, so we paid great attention to every detail. It is no exaggeration to say that I gave the film my liver, gallbladder, and intestines. I hope viewers will look forward to it without prejudice."

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.