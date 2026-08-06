Another '10 Million Surprise' Phenomenon? 'Odyssey' Draws 290,000 on Opening Day, Tops Box Office by Beating 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

The red carpet event for the film 'Odyssey' was held on the afternoon of the 4th at Times Square Mall, Yeongdeungpo, Seoul. Charlize Theron, Christopher Nolan, and Matt Damon posed together. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun,

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The action film 'Odyssey' (directed by Christopher Nolan) took the top spot at the box office on its opening day.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System, 'Odyssey' drew 291,008 moviegoers on the first day of its release, on the 5th, and ranked No. 1 overall, surpassing 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'

That is even more notable because it outperformed the opening-day scores of 'The Man Who Lives with the King' (117,783), which surpassed 10 million admissions in Korea, as well as 'Colony' (199,762), which drew attention for bringing together director Yeon Sang-ho and actress Jun Ji-hyun.

It also exceeded the opening scores of Christopher Nolan's previous films, including 'Tenet' (137,740), 'Inception' (149,246), 'The Dark Knight' (165,380), 'Dunkirk' (224,242), and 'Interstellar' (227,025), adding to the surprise.

After watching the film, audiences have been praising the overwhelming cinematic experience that only Christopher Nolan can deliver, calling it a must-see in theaters. Comments included, "A true theater film. Christopher Nolan lays out the essence of cinema and the value of the theater on a massive screen" (CJ CGV_Youngwon***), "Nolan really did it again... This is definitely a movie you have to see in theaters" (CJ CGV_Semi***), "Nolan's masterpiece" (Megabox_le***), "A hexagonal film. This is cinema!" (Megabox_su***), and "A director who perfectly proves why movie theaters must exist" (Naver_ro***).

They are also praising the well-made production, including Nolan's direction, the actors' performances, and the soundtrack that maximizes immersion. Comments such as "A blockbuster that has acting, scale, and emotion all covered..." (CJ CGV_Bitna***), "Every element, from directing and acting to sound and art, is the result of craftsmanship" (Naver_wo***), and "It felt like I was truly experiencing humanity's greatest adventure on screen" (CJ CGV_Jihye***) have drawn strong acclaim.

As 'Odyssey' continues to generate enthusiastic reactions from actual moviegoers, expectations are rising for the new box-office legend it will write next.

'Odyssey' depicts the turbulent 10-year journey of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, after the Trojan War as he tries to return home to his family. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, and is directed by Christopher Nolan, known for 'Interstellar,' 'Dunkirk,' 'Tenet,' and 'Oppenheimer.'

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.