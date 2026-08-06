'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Sets a Record in 8 Days, Breaks Into This Year's Top 3 Releases

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Ji-young] The action film 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (directed by Destin Daniel Cretton) has secured a spot in the top three box office hits of the year just eight days after its release.

As of the fifth day of its release, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' surpassed 4.4 million cumulative viewers on its eighth day in theaters, placing it in the 2026 overall box office top three behind 'The King's Warden' and 'Colony'.

Even in its second week, the film continues to set new box office records without slowing down, drawing attention to how far the 'Spider-Man' phenomenon will go.

The newly released video also captures the beginning of the changes that transformed Peter Parker's life and the story of how he is reborn as a true hero. After losing everyone he cared about in the previous film, Peter lives solely as Spider-Man and undergoes physical changes caused by pressure and stress, plunging him into an unprecedented crisis.

Sadie Sink described him by saying, "He feels more mature than the Peter Parker we knew, but at the same time, he is extremely isolated and introverted." She added that viewers should pay attention to the new side of Peter Parker and Spider-Man as he strikes out on his own and enters a harsher, more dangerous world.

Viewers who have already seen the film are strongly relating to Peter Parker's loneliness as he carries every responsibility on his own and grows into a true hero. Audience reactions have been pouring in, saying this installment makes them feel especially attached to and supportive of this version of Spider-Man more than any other in the series.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' tells the new story and journey of Peter Parker, who has been erased from everyone's memory after 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. Destin Daniel Cretton, known for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' and 'Naruto', directed the film.

Jo Ji-young, Reporter, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.