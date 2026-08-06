Cha Tae-hyun and Uhm Ji-won Transform into a Married Couple with Five Children... Netflix Film 'Reinstated Police Officer' Confirmed for Production

[Sportschosun reporter Jiyoung Cho] Netflix film 'Reinstated Police Officer' (directed by Kim Jong-hyun and produced by TPS Company, Toaster Pictures, and Sony Pictures International Productions) has begun production after announcing the casting of Cha Tae-hyun and Uhm Ji-won.

In 'Reinstated Detective,' Cha Tae-hyun plays Dong-sik, a detective who is left in charge of raising five children after his wife, Gyeong-a, suddenly leaves on a trip just before his promotion exam. Cha, who has long been loved by the public for his warm charm and solid acting across film, television, and variety shows such as 'Scandal Makers,' 'Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds,' 'Moving,' and 'Unexpected Business,' is set to show a deeply human side as both a violent crimes detective and the father of five children.

With his wide acting range, Cha Tae-hyun has delivered laughter and emotion at the same time while building a distinctive screen persona of his own. Through Dong-sik, a father who cannot give up either parenting or his job, he is expected to draw strong empathy and bring cheerful laughter.

Uhm Ji-won, who has earned trust through her delicate emotional expression and outstanding acting, takes on the role of Gyeong-a, Dong-sik's wife and mother of five children, a former police officer. Having portrayed a wide variety of characters with her own unique style across genres in Netflix series 'Dear Hongrang' and 'When Life Gives You Tangerines,' dramas 'postpartum care center' and 'Little Women,' and the film 'The Cursed: Dead Man's Prey,' Uhm will reveal a new transformation as Gyeong-a, a former ace police officer who has spent 10 years raising children alone and accepts a secret operation proposal from the NIS in order to return to work.

The realistic chemistry between Cha Tae-hyun and Uhm Ji-won, who are working together for the first time in 'Reinstated Police Officer,' along with the family chemistry among their five children — Bom (Do Young-seo), Yeoreum (Kim Na-eun), Gaeul (Jung Han-sol), Gyeoul (Shim Ji-an), and Saebom (Kim Ra-hee) — is also expected to be another key point to watch.

'Reinstated Police Officer' is directed by Kim Jong-hyun, who has delivered both lighthearted entertainment and moving emotion in works such as 'Superstar Gam Sa-yong' and 'National Team 2.' Balancing the ensemble created by distinctive characters, realistic humor, and warm humanism, Kim is expected to bring action, comedy, and a touching sense of family to 'Reinstated Police Officer.'

'Reinstated Police Officer' tells the story of a detective who is drawn into a crackdown on a criminal organization while taking on the full burden of raising five children after his wife, who has gone on a trip as part of a secret mission, disappears from home. Cha Tae-hyun, Uhm Ji-won, Do Young-seo, Kim Na-eun, Jung Han-sol, Shim Ji-an, and Kim Ra-hee star in the film, which is directed by Kim Jong-hyun of 'Superstar Gam Sa-yong' and 'National Team 2.'

Jiyoung Cho, reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.