'World Star' Michelle Yeoh Named Asian Filmmaker of the Year at BIFF... Busan Welcomes Fall

Photo = Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Actress Michelle Yeoh has been named the recipient of the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) 2026 Asian Filmmaker of the Year award.

Michelle Yeoh is a trailblazing actress who opened new ground for strong female characters during the rise of Hong Kong cinema. She also made history as the first Asian actress to win the Academy Award for Best Actress, writing a new chapter in global film history. Moving between Eastern and Western film industries, she built her own space through a wide acting range and bold challenges, breaking down Hollywood barriers and proving her commanding presence.

She made her full-screen debut in 1985 with "Yes, Madam," and went on to break the mold of male-centered genres with "Police Story 3: Super Cop" in 1992 and "Wing Chun" in 1994, emerging as a singular force in Asian cinema. After gaining international recognition with "Tomorrow Never Dies" in 1997, she rose to true global stardom with "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" in 2000, transcending the limits of a non-English-language film to win both box office success and critical acclaim worldwide.

She continued her active career with films such as "Crazy Rich Asians" in 2018, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" in 2021, and "Wicked" in 2024. In 2022, she swept major North American film awards for Best Actress, including the Oscars, SAG, and the Golden Globe, for "Everything Everywhere All at Once." She then received the Honorary Golden Bear at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), becoming the first Asian woman to do so and once again etching her great achievements in film onto the world stage.

With an overwhelming screen presence in every role she takes, she has anchored each story with a steady center. Her exceptional physical performance, combined with the human depth shaped by time, has created an irreplaceable acting space. From the familiar face of an ordinary person carrying the burdens of life to an aura that dominates an era, her ability to capture both in a single frame has become a creative springboard that continues to inspire a new generation of creators.

Michelle Yeoh's path, in which she has continually expanded the boundaries of acting beyond age and convention, stands as a symbolic milestone proving how one actor's career can open new horizons for cinematic imagination.

Yeoh first connected with BIFF in 2002 through a visit to PPP (Busan Promotion Plan, now the Asian Project Market), and has since maintained that relationship through major works such as "Arctic" in 2007, "Sword of the Assassin" in 2010, "The Lady" in 2011, the closing film of the 23rd BIFF, "Master Z: Ip Man Legacy," in 2018, and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" in 2022. Her visit to Busan comes 15 years after she last walked the red carpet for "The Lady" in 2011.

A special program will also be presented. The program will screen four films that showcase Michelle Yeoh's diverse cinematic world: three representative works she personally selected, "Sword of the Assassin," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," and "Sandiwara" from 2026, along with this year's release, "My Grandmother Is a Cube Master."

The 2026 Asian Filmmaker of the Year award will be presented at the opening ceremony of the 31st BIFF, which will be held on October 6 at Busan Cinema Center. This year's BIFF will run from October 6 to October 15 at Busan Cinema Center and across Busan Metropolitan City Government.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.