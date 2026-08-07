"Set to Dominate the Weekend Box Office"... 'Odyssey' Tops Overall Box Office for 2 Straight Days, Surpasses 680,000 Advance Tickets

A press conference for the Korea visit of the film 'Odyssey' was held on the 3rd at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno District, Seoul. Charlize Theron, director Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, and Matt Damon

[Sportschosun, Reporter An So-yoon] The film 'Odyssey' ranked No. 1 at the overall box office for two consecutive days after its release.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System on the 7th, 'Odyssey' surpassed 680,000 real-time advance ticket sales as of 8:46 a.m. that day, signaling an even stronger box-office surge and drawing attention.

Audience reactions have also been enthusiastic. The film has recorded a 97% Egg Index on CJ CGV, a 9.6 rating on Lotte Cinema, a 9.3 rating on Megabox, and a 9.2 rating on Naver. Praise continues to pour in, with comments such as "the best film of the year," "a movie that makes you grateful to be living in the same era as Christopher Nolan," "it shows what true cinematic quality is," "every line and every scene is used with no waste at all," and "simply a must-see film." It has also taken the No. 1 spot on Kinolights, a content ranking platform that covers box office and dramas. Expectations are rising for the box-office legend 'Odyssey' will continue to build.

Meanwhile, 'Odyssey' follows the 10-year, turbulent journey of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, after the Trojan War as he tries to return home to his family. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, and Charlize Theron. It was directed by Christopher Nolan, known for 'Interstellar,' 'Dunkirk,' 'Tenet,' and 'Oppenheimer.' It is now showing in theaters nationwide.

An So-yoon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.