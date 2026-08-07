On the Road to the Oscars... Lee Chang-dong's 'Possible Love' Officially Invited to the New York Film Festival

Photo = Netflix

Photo = Netflix

Photo = Netflix

Photo = Netflix

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Netflix film 'Possible Love' (directed by Lee Chang-dong and produced by PINEHOUSE FILM CO., LTD., Anonymous Content, and Now Film) has been officially invited to the Main Slate section of the 64th New York Film Festival, once again raising the profile of Korean cinema.

Now in its 64th year, the New York Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the United States. The Main Slate section, where 'Possible Love' was invited, showcases bold and original works by world-renowned masters and rising directors.

The festival has previously spotlighted acclaimed films such as 'Parasite,' 'Decision to Leave,' and 'No Other Choice.' With 'Possible Love,' Lee Chang-dong has achieved the feat of being invited to the Main Slate section for the fourth time, following 'Miryang,' 'Poetry,' and 'Burning.'

Dennis Lim, artistic director of the New York Film Festival, explained the reason for the invitation, saying, "Lee Chang-dong's films stand apart in contemporary cinema with their expansive vision, artistic ambition, elegant narrative structure, and unpredictably layered characters. 'Possible Love' is the richest film in his filmography and opens up the broadest horizon, encompassing nearly every force that governs our lives, including labor, class, capital, art, desire, and family. The film confronts the present era head-on while also delivering a resonance that goes beyond it." His remarks have heightened anticipation for the new story Lee Chang-dong will present in his first film in eight years.

The four first-look stills released today hint at the complex emotions and narrative threads between Mi-ok (Jeon Do-yeon), Ho-seok (Sul Kyung-gu), Sang-woo (Zo In-sung), and Ye-ji (Cho Yeo-jeong). In one still, Mi-ok is smiling brightly, yet she also appears somehow wistful, making viewers curious about her as a person beyond being the wife of a laid-off worker.

Another image shows Mi-ok and her husband Ho-seok sitting on a wooden platform in the yard, looking up at the night sky, as if symbolizing the two of them gazing at everything together. In other stills, Mi-ok faces Sang-woo under the glow of a streetlamp and Ye-ji beneath a tree swaying in the wind, raising questions about how people from different lives will become intertwined.

'Possible Love' tells the story of a laid-off worker and his wife, as well as a documentary filmmaker and her husband, two couples who meet while making a documentary and confront each other's different lives and hidden desires. The film stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, and Cho Yeo-jeong, and is directed by Lee Chang-dong, whose works include 'Peppermint Candy,' 'Oasis,' 'Miryang,' 'Poetry,' and 'Burning.' It will open in theaters on Sept. 23 and will be released on Netflix starting Nov. 6.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.