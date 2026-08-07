'Hope' Keeps Rolling... Officially Invited to Toronto Film Festival's Midnight Madness Section

Poster for the film Hope.

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The sci-fi thriller Hope, directed by Na Hong-jin and produced by Forged Films, is expected to heat up the Toronto International Film Festival.

Hope has been invited to the Midnight Madness section of the 51st Toronto International Film Festival, which will run from Sept. 10 to 20, drawing attention.

The Midnight Madness section of TIFF showcases original genre films with bold concepts and striking visuals. Hope, which was invited in recognition of its fresh approach to Korean genre filmmaking, is expected to offer audiences around the world a cinematic experience that can only be enjoyed in theaters through this official screening.

Hope was previously invited to the competition section of the 79th Cannes Film Festival and unveiled through its world premiere, earning enthusiastic cheers and applause from film professionals around the world. It was later selected as a centerpiece screening at the 25th New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF), where it completed its North American premiere to great success. Na Hong-jin also received the Daniel A. Craft Award for Excellence in Action Cinema for his contribution to the development of genre films.

Following its North American release on Sept. 9, Hope is also expected to generate strong buzz at TIFF and fuel a global wave of enthusiasm among fans of the film.

After becoming a hot topic with its domestic release and drawing moviegoers this summer, Hope continues to prove its popularity even after preview screenings in New York and Los Angeles. Global film fans have responded with explosive reactions, including comments such as, "As soon as the end credits rolled, everyone in the audience gathered and started discussing the film together," (IMDb_ka****), "A film that shows the next step for action movies" (IMDb_al****), and "The camera work, production design, and Michael Abels' music are all excellent" (X_Li****). The film is now expected to perform strongly overseas, starting with North America.

Hope tells the story of the branch office chief at Hopo Port Branch Office, located in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), who hears from local young people that a tiger has appeared and then faces an unbelievable reality as the entire village goes on alert. The film stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender. Na Hong-jin, the director of The Chaser, The Yellow Sea and The Wailing, is behind the camera.

Jo Ji-young, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.