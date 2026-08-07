"The Peter-MJ Storyline Built Over 10 Years"... 'Spider-Man 4' Is This Summer's Ultimate Escape Movie

Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is winning enthusiastic support from audiences of all generations as one of this summer's defining escape movies.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is making a strong impression as this summer's top escape movie. In particular, it has fully captured teenage viewers on summer break as well as family audiences who chose a theater outing for their vacation. The film is also drawing attention as a hot topic on social media, where it is generating a wide range of memes and offering audiences a new kind of cultural play experience beyond the screen.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is appealing to audiences with a variety of viewing highlights. Action fans, first of all, have praised its exhilarating action that fills the screen and strongly recommended it as the perfect summer blockbuster to beat the sweltering heat. Viewers have left comments such as, "The visuals were great, like a game scene. It was a fun summer blockbuster. Even my elementary school child enjoyed it," "The action was so tense and exciting!", "It was a refreshing and fun watch in the hot summer. It really relieved my stress. Highly recommended," "I enjoyed it with my kids," and "The flashy direction and action made ScreenX worth the ticket price." They have expressed satisfaction with the cool, thrilling action and recommended it as a film the whole family can enjoy.

Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment

Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment

Along with its refreshing action, the film is also receiving praise from viewers drawn to the emotional storyline. They are responding to the 10-year arc built across the 'Tom Spider-Man' series, the story of Peter Parker and MJ, and Spider-Man's moving journey as he grows into a true hero. After watching the film, audiences have said, "The Peter and MJ storyline is insane. I ended up crying...", "No words needed! The action is exhilarating, and the emotional scenes are packed with depth! Definitely worth watching again," "It feels even sadder than the third one, but also stronger, like the return of a son we've raised for nearly 10 years," and "It really moved me. This is a Spider-Man movie made for Spider-Man." Many have described it as a well-balanced film that delivers spectacle, entertainment, and emotion in equal measure.

Its buzz on social media is also intense. Various challenges and memes that only people who have seen the movie can fully understand are trending across multiple social platforms, prompting more viewers to head to theaters so they can join in. From challenges imitating the mysterious villain who controls people's bodies and minds, to Peter and Ned's handshake, to a variety of proof shots of fans pretending to be Spider-Man themselves, fresh content is being created every day and drawing a strong reaction.

Meanwhile, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' tells the new story and journey of Peter Parker, who was erased from everyone's memory after 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. It was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' and 'Naruto.' The film is now playing in theaters nationwide.

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.