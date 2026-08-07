"From Yoo Jae-suk to NCT 127"...Christopher Nolan's 'Odyssey' Teases a Relay of Interviews

A press conference for the film "Odyssey" was held on the 3rd at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno District, Seoul. Charlize Theron, director Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, and Matt Damon posed for a photo

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] The film "Odyssey" will now meet audiences through a variety of interview content beyond the screen.

From the 3rd to the 4th, director Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, and actors Matt Damon and Charlize Theron visited Korea and drew intense attention as they attended press briefings, red-carpet events, and stage greetings. Interview content packed with passion for the film and behind-the-scenes stories that could not be fully shared during the visit will be released sequentially, raising fans' anticipation.

The first item drawing the strongest interest from local fans is Christopher Nolan's interview. On the 7th, he will appear on the YouTube channel LIFEPLUS TV's Laap Weekly, where he is expected to share intriguing behind-the-scenes stories that move between film, science, and mythology with Ahn Hyun-mo, a former journalist and interpreter, and science communicator Orbit. On the same day, a YouTube interview on Genius Lee Seung-guk will feature the host's signature in-depth questions and sincere style, covering production stories hidden in the film as well as key points viewers should not miss. Then, in the Masters Talk on Cine21, set for release on the 10th, Christopher Nolan and Park Chan-wook will sit down together for a deep conversation about the making of "Odyssey," their philosophies on directing, storytelling, and cinema as an art form. On the 12th, YouTube channel Jo Seung-yeon’s Exploration Life will also offer a more in-depth look at how Homer’s "The Odyssey" was reinterpreted for modern audiences and the philosophy embedded in the film.

Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon will also appear together in another interview. In a video released on the 7th by YouTube channel B tv Dong-jin Lee’s Pyakia, they will discuss the film's production process and directorial intentions in depth with film critic Dong-jin Lee. On the 12th episode of tvN's You Quiz on the Block, they will meet host Yoo Jae-suk and share candid stories in a more relaxed atmosphere, from their impressions of visiting Korea to behind-the-scenes moments from filming.

Matt Damon and Charlize Theron will also meet a series of leading Korean creators. On the 7th, the YouTube channel of Elle Korea will feature the two asking each other questions and showing off their special chemistry. On YouTube channel Lee Hye-seong's 1% Book Club, they will discuss the original "The Odyssey" and the film in depth. The YouTube channel Genius Lee Seung-guk, which previously interviewed Christopher Nolan, will release an interview on the 9th featuring Matt Damon and Charlize Theron’s candid humor and excellent chemistry. On the 10th, CJ CGV will present viewing points that help audiences better understand the film from the actors' perspective, along with why it must be experienced in theaters. On the same day, YouTube channel MMTG will feature a lively conversation with Jaejae, while on the 11th, the digital magazine Fastpaper will showcase a special meeting with NCT 127's Jaehyun and Johnny, delivering cross-border chemistry.

Meanwhile, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" tells the new story and journey of Peter Parker, whose existence was erased from everyone's memory after "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo, and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Naruto." It is now showing in theaters nationwide.

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.