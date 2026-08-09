'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Tops 5 Million Admissions, Outpacing 'The King's Warden'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The action film 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, surpassed 5 million admissions just 11 days after its release.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' passed a cumulative 5 million viewers as of 12 a.m. on the 11th day after its release, on the 8th. That is seven days faster than this year's first 10-million film, 'The King's Warden,' which reached the milestone on its 18th day, and one day faster than 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' the last foreign film to draw 10 million viewers in the post-pandemic era, which hit the mark on its 12th day.

Its overwhelming box office momentum shows no sign of slowing, even amid a wave of new releases. Attention is now focused on what new records 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' will set next.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' follows Peter Parker's new story and journey after the events of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' when everyone forgot who he was. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' and 'Naruto,' helmed the project.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.