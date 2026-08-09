Has the Nolan vs. Nolan showdown begun? 'Odyssey' tops 1 million in four days, faster than 'Oppenheimer'

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Christopher Nolan's action film "Odyssey" passed 1 million admissions just four days after its release.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System, "Odyssey" surpassed 1 million cumulative viewers as of 7:40 a.m. on the 8th. It reached the milestone one day faster than "The King's Warden," which drew 16.9 million viewers, and Nolan's previous film "Oppenheimer," which won seven Academy Awards.

In particular, "Odyssey" has held on to the No. 1 spot in advance ticket sales since its release, buoyed by strong praise from moviegoers, including a 97% Egg Index on CJ CGV and a 9.4 rating on Naver. Attention is now turning to its box office prospects.

Viewers have been unanimous in their praise for the film's many strengths, from Christopher Nolan's solid craftsmanship to the cast's passionate performances and the flawless production. Comments include, "If someone asks why you should watch a movie in a theater, show them Odyssey" (WatchaPedia Dan*), "A sure contender for film of the year" (WatchaPedia ju****), "It delivers scale, fun and meaning all at once! Another Nolan film that leaves you amazed" (CJ CGV wh***), and "It's been so long since I was this impressed by a movie. This is truly insane" (CJ CGV Peace****).

"Odyssey" follows the 10-year, turbulent journey of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, as he tries to return home to his family after the Trojan War. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya and Charlize Theron, and is directed by Christopher Nolan, known for "Interstellar," "Dunkirk," "Tenet" and "Oppenheimer."

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.