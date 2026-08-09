Nolan's 'Odyssey' Draws 1.37 Million as Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' Hits 5.44 Million, with 'Heartsping' Still in the Race

As summer vacation gets underway, theaters are packed with moviegoers, and a four-way battle among Hollywood blockbusters, animated films, and a domestic tentpole is drawing attention.

According to the integrated computer network for theater admissions operated by the Korean Film Council on the 9th, Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, drew 525,336 viewers on the 8th to remain No. 1 at the box office. Its cumulative audience reached 1,376,787. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, followed in second place with 513,897 viewers that day, bringing its total to 5,447,888. Love's Heartsping: Legend of the Whale Jewel, also known as Heartsping 2 and directed by Kim Soo-hoon, ranked third with 124,125 viewers for a cumulative 311,157, while Hope, directed by Na Hong-jin, came in fourth with 37,770 viewers and a total of 4,361,541.

Released in August, Odyssey tells the 10-year, turbulent journey of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, after the Trojan War as he tries to return home to his family. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, and was directed by Christopher Nolan, known for Interstellar, Dunkirk, Tenet, and Oppenheimer.

Odyssey opened on the 5th and surpassed 1 million admissions in just four days, living up to expectations. It reached that milestone one day faster than Jang Hang-jun's The King's Warden, which drew 16.9 million viewers this year, and Nolan's own Oppenheimer, which won seven Academy Awards. Attention is now focused on how far Odyssey's powerful run at No. 1 will continue.

Before Odyssey arrived, Spider-Man: Brand New Day had already been posting overwhelming box-office numbers, and it proved a strong rival. Released on the 29th of last month, the film follows Peter Parker's new story and journey after everyone forgot him following Spider-Man: No Way Home. It stars Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo, and was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Naruto.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crossed 1 million admissions in two days, 2 million in four, 3 million in five, and 4 million in seven, maintaining its rapid pace. On the 8th, its 11th day in release, it added another 500,000 admissions. In particular, it reached the 5 million mark seven days faster than The King's Warden, which did so in 18 days, and even one day faster than James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, the last foreign film to surpass 10 million admissions in the post-pandemic era.

Amid the push from Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Heartsping 2 is also making a strong impact. The fantasy animation follows Romi and Heartsping on a miraculous adventure to save her mother, who has disappeared into the sea. The film introduces the mysterious sea boy Kate and three new sea Teenieping characters. With a broader underwater world and spectacular musical sequences, Heartsping 2 opened on the 5th and is helping drive the box office alongside Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Above all, the Heartsping series has also fueled children's collecting enthusiasm with limited-edition merchandise available only in theaters, while repeatedly opening parents' wallets and earning playful nicknames such as "Bankruptping" and "Backbreakingping." Released with the summer vacation season in mind, the latest installment is once again prompting parents to joke, with a sigh, that their bank accounts are being drained by "Bankruptping."

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.