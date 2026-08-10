‘Spider-Man 4’ Nears 6 Million Viewers as RIIZE’s Sohee, Cravity and BOYNEXTDOOR Share Screening Proofs

Photo provided by Sony Pictures Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" drew 1.26 million moviegoers over the three-day weekend in its second week of release, putting it on the verge of surpassing 6 million cumulative viewers.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" attracted 1.26 million viewers from the 7th to the 9th, its second-weekend run, and recorded 5.91 million cumulative admissions, underscoring its strong box office momentum. The film is now just short of the 6 million mark, and expectations are also rising that it will soon surpass the results of the previous installments, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" with 7.25 million viewers and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" with 7.55 million. Attention is now focused on whether "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," which is racing toward a new box office record for the Tom Spider-Man series, can become the franchise’s top-grossing title.

Photo source: Cravity official Instagram

Photo source: RIIZE Sohee's Weverse post

Photo source: BOYNEXTDOOR official Instagram

More than anything, the film has continued to draw attention since its release, thanks to celebrities sharing special screening proofs and the ongoing craze for the "Spider-Man Challenge." Cravity members Taeyoung, Wonjin and Allen drew notice by visiting a theater in Spider-Man costumes to watch "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." They showed their affection for the film by posting visuals that recalled the real Spider-Man, along with photos of themselves booking tickets and striking signature poses. RIIZE’s Sohee also added to the buzz by posting that he watched the film at 1 a.m., while RIIZE’s official social media recreated the villain’s jump into another person’s mind from the movie. BOYNEXTDOOR’s Woonhak and Liu also joined the "Spider-Man Challenge," recreating Spider-Man’s upside-down pose as if hanging from a wall, drawing strong attention. The challenge, which first went viral through the participation of various celebrities, continues to spread and is fueling the Spider-Man craze.

In addition, reviews from theatergoers are pouring in, praising the refreshing action that instantly sweeps away the summer heat, Spider-Man’s signature playful charm, and the emotionally moving narrative that keeps audiences deeply engaged and eager for repeat viewings. With word of mouth and buzz showing no signs of cooling, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is expected to continue its long box office run into its third week of release.

Meanwhile, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" tells the new story and journey of Peter Parker after everyone’s memories of him were erased in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo, and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Naruto." It is now showing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.