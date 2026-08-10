"Six Days Faster Than 'The King's Warden'"... 'Odyssey' Tops 2 Million in Just 6 Days, Takes Weekend Box Office Crown

Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Odyssey' continued its record-breaking box office run by taking first place in the overall box office during its opening weekend.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System on the 10th, 'Odyssey' surpassed 2 million cumulative viewers as of 6:04 a.m. that day. That is six days faster than this year's top-grossing film, 'The King's Warden,' which drew 16.9 million viewers, and one day faster than 'Avatar: Fire and Ash,' which attracted 6.74 million viewers. It also reached the 2 million mark six days earlier than Christopher Nolan's previous film, 'Oppenheimer,' which drew major attention after winning seven Academy Awards.

In addition, the film drew 1,333,436 viewers from the three-day opening weekend, from the 7th to the 9th, and not only ranked No. 1 at the overall box office for its first weekend, but also held onto the top spot after its release on the 5th, underscoring the public's explosive interest. In particular, 'Odyssey' recorded the highest seat sales rate at 72.1% as of the 9th, despite having fewer screens than 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' showing that audience response has grown even stronger over time. It also achieved Christopher Nolan's best opening ever in terms of revenue. CJ CGV's Golden Egg Index also stood at 97%, reflecting strong praise from actual moviegoers and signaling a promising second week at the box office. Meanwhile, 'Odyssey' depicts the 10-year, turbulent journey of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, as he tries to return home to his family after the Trojan War. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, and was directed by Christopher Nolan, known for 'Interstellar,' 'Dunkirk,' 'Tenet,' and 'Oppenheimer.' It is now showing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.