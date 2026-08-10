Director Hur Jin-ho Says TIFF Invitation Before Release of "The Assassins" Felt Like "a Small Gift"

On the 10th, a production briefing for the film "The Assassins" was held at CGV Yongsan. Director Hur Jin-ho attended the press event. Yongsan = Song Jeong-heon, / 2026.08.10/

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Director Hur Jin-ho shared his thoughts on being invited to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) with his film "The Assassins."

At the production briefing for "The Assassins" held on the 10th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Hur said, "It feels like a small gift before the release," and added, "We got off to a good start."

Set for release in September, "The Assassins" follows the suspicions and hidden forces behind the August 15, 1974 assassination attempt on the first lady that shocked South Korea. The film is directed by Hur Jin-ho, known for "Forbidden Dream" and "A Normal Family."

Before its release, "The Assassins" was officially invited to the Gala Presentations section of the 51st Toronto International Film Festival. Hur said, "It felt like a small gift before the release. When TIFF first contacted us, there was a lot of praise for the actors' performances," adding, "I think it's a good start."

Asked about the focus of his direction, he explained, "Because it was inspired by a real event, I tried to keep a balance in how I looked at it. While researching and conducting interviews, I tried not to develop any prejudice toward one side. Since 'The Assassins' is a mystery thriller, I wanted to make it tense and fast-paced in line with the genre."

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.