"The Assassins" Lee Min-ho: "I wanted to show a fresh, lively side as a rookie reporter"

A production presentation for the film "The Assassins" was held on the 10th at CGV Yongsan. Lee Min-ho attended the press event. Yongsan=Reporter Song Jeong-heon /2026.08.10/

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Actor Lee Min-ho shared his thoughts on playing a reporter in "The Assassins."

At the production presentation for "The Assassins" held on the 10th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Lee said, "Young-il grew up in a good family, but he became a reporter to pursue the value of truth."

"The Assassins," set for release in September, follows the suspicions and hidden forces behind the assassination attempt on the first lady that shocked South Korea on Aug. 15, 1974. The film is directed by Hur Jin-ho, known for "Heaven's Postman" and "A Normal Family."

Lee Min-ho transformed into Young-il, an enthusiastic rookie reporter. Speaking about his role, he said, "Young-il is someone who grew up in a privileged environment. He is a young man who could have chosen a stable path to compromise with the times and meet his family's expectations, but instead enters the newsroom to follow his beliefs and the value of truth."

He also explained what he focused on most while acting, saying, "Rather than playing a professional reporter, I tried to act as if I were experiencing the moment itself." He added, "Every space and situation felt raw, and that allowed me to act more freely." He continued, "I'm at an age where it's not easy to be the youngest anywhere," and said, "I wanted Young-il to feel like a live fish. He is someone who grew up upright in a good environment, but still longs for something unfulfilled deep inside. Through his job as a reporter and the social experiences he has under Jae-hwan, he grows stronger, believes in the value of truth, and dreams of freedom."

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.