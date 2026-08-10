"The Assassins" Yoo Hae-jin says he envies Park Hae-il's gaze, adding that it seems deeper now

A production briefing for the film "The Assassins" was held on the 10th at CGV Yongsan. Actor Yoo Hae-jin attended the press event. Yongsan = Song Jeong-heon, Sportschosun, 2026.08.10/

[Sportschosun, reporter An So-yoon] Actor Yoo Hae-jin said he was impressed by Park Hae-il's deeper gaze in "The Assassins."

At the production briefing for the film "The Assassins," held on the 10th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Yoo Hae-jin said, "I envy Park Hae-il's eyes. He has a strong will, and I think they have become even deeper in this film."

Set for release in September, "The Assassins" follows the suspicions and hidden forces behind the assassination attempt on the first lady that shocked South Korea on Aug. 15, 1974. The film is directed by Hur Jin-ho, known for "Forbidden Dream" and "A Normal Family."

Yoo Hae-jin plays Cheol-gu, a detective investigating the case. He said, "Cheol-gu actually witnessed the scene of the crime, and as a police officer, he instinctively questions the case and runs around on foot to get to the bottom of it."

He also spoke about the appeal of "The Assassins," saying, "Because so many talented actors appear in it, it creates a dense synergy." He added, "Cinematographer Lee Mo-gae and lighting director Lee Seong Hwan have always worked together. As seen in the trailer, the visuals that show the space are incredible."

He also praised his chemistry with Park Hae-il and Minho, saying, "I envy Park Hae-il's eyes. He has a strong will, and I think they have become even deeper in this film. Minho is really smart. Both when he acts and when he talks about his own views, I find myself listening closely."

Reporter An So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.