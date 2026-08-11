"Aiming Straight at Fans' Desire to Collect"... 'Spider-Man 4' Unveils Third-Week Release Event

Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment

[Sportschosun, An So-yoon] The film Spider-Man: Brand New Day is rolling out a variety of theater events in its third week of release, designed to spark fans' desire to collect special merchandise.

Starting on the 12th, CJ CGV, Lotte Cinema, and Megabox will give away the 'Spider-Man PET Poster Seoul Edition.' The poster stands out with a special design featuring Spider-Man in action against the backdrop of Seoul, South Korea. Set against a cityscape centered on N Seoul Tower, the dynamic image of Spider-Man racing through the urban skyline, along with the 'BRAND NEW DAY' typography, creates the feeling that Spider-Man has appeared in Seoul beyond New York. By combining the charm of Seoul with Spider-Man's iconic visuals, the item is expected to carry even greater meaning for Korean fans.

As these merchandise events continue into the third week of release, they are expected to further fuel repeat viewings and keep the film's box-office momentum going strong.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day tells the new story and journey of Peter Parker, whose memory has been erased from everyone after Spider-Man: No Way Home. The cast includes Tom Holland, Kaylee Hottle, Sadie Sink and Mark Ruffalo, while Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Naruto, directed the film.

An So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.