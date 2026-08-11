"It Has Even Surpassed 'The Dark Knight Rises'"... 'Odyssey' Tops $1.1 Billion in Global Box Office Revenue

Photo courtesy of Box Office Mojo

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Odyssey' has surpassed $1.1 billion in global box office revenue, breaking director Christopher Nolan's all-time box office record.

According to Box Office Mojo, 'Odyssey' has recorded $1,104,804,890 in global box office revenue, or about 1.563 trillion won, proving its overwhelming commercial power. That figure surpasses Nolan's previous highest-grossing film, 'The Dark Knight Rises,' which earned $1,085,429,532. With that, 'Odyssey' has become the highest-grossing film in Nolan's filmography worldwide, setting a milestone. Since its release, strong praise from audiences at home and abroad, along with enthusiastic word of mouth, has fueled repeat-viewing trends. Attention is now turning to what new records 'Odyssey' may set next.

Meanwhile, 'Odyssey' follows the 10-year, turbulent journey of Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, as he tries to return home to his family after the Trojan War. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, and Charlize Theron. It was directed by Christopher Nolan, known for 'Interstellar,' 'Dunkirk,' 'Tenet,' and 'Oppenheimer.' It is now showing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.