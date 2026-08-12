Byun Yo-han to Star in the Finale of the 'Tazza' Series: "No Pressure or Fear"

Photo=CJ ENM

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] The crime film 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' (hereinafter 'Tazza 4'), directed by Choi Kook-hee and produced by SidusHQ, is drawing attention as a potential grand finale for actor Byun Yo-han, who marks his 15th debut anniversary this year.

Byun Yo-han, who celebrates 15 years since his debut, is making a bold return to theaters this Chuseok holiday with 'Tazza 4.' His character, Jang Tae-young, is a man who has risen to the top through natural luck and sharp instincts, succeeding not only in gambling but also in the online casino business. However, blinded by success, he fails to notice the jealousy that has been building in his close partner Park Tae-young (Roh Jae-won). Betrayed by him, he loses everything in an instant and falls from grace. He then returns to the table driven by revenge and begins a high-stakes showdown with everything on the line.

Among Byun Yo-han's filmography, Jang Tae-young is one of his roughest and most intense characters. The released character stills show Jang Tae-young dominating the gambling table with his natural luck and animal-like instincts. Behind-the-scenes stills also capture the film's exotic yet passionate atmosphere.

Photo=CJ ENM

Set against the backdrop of glamorous hold'em sports and global casinos, Byun Yo-han's deeply layered emotional acting and fierce competitive spirit are expected to reveal a new kind of charisma never seen before.

Byun Yo-han, who said he found 'The Song of Beelzebub' the most memorable among the original series, stated, "I didn't feel any pressure or fear. Instead, I wanted to make an even better series. It was reassuring to work with Director Choi Kook-hee and such great actors, and together we were able to create our own new series."

The final installment of the series, 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub,' is based on Huh Young-man's comic 'Tazza' and tells the story of a man who thought he had everything through his online casino business and his close friend with the same name who took everything from him. The two reunite in the global gambling scene and engage in a revenge match. Starring Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, and Kitazawa Mayu, the film is directed by Choi Kook-hee, known for 'Split,' 'The Day the Nation Went Broke,' and 'Life Is Beautiful.' It is scheduled for release in September.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.