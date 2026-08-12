"From Growth to Support and Empathy"... 'Spider-Man 4' Had a Reason to Win Over 6 Million Moviegoers

Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is continuing to generate strong word of mouth with a special message that has moved audiences.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is winning over viewers of all generations by delivering a distinctive emotional appeal through keywords such as 'growth,' 'support,' 'resonance,' and 'empathy,' in addition to its dazzling action scenes. The film follows Peter Parker, who has been forgotten by everyone and left on his own, as he faces a new threat and once again searches for who he is and what kind of hero he should become.

Spider-Man, or Peter Parker, has extraordinary abilities, but at heart he is still a young man who feels lonely, wavers, and struggles with his choices just like anyone else. In particular, he is portrayed less as the perfect hero often seen in conventional superhero films and more as someone who falls, falters, and still keeps moving forward. By focusing on that journey, the film strongly resonates with young audiences living in the present. Peter Parker's story, which reminds viewers that they must ultimately choose a new day for themselves even amid failure, loss, changing relationships, and an uncertain future, has become a natural source of comfort and encouragement. Real audiences have responded by saying they discovered another side of him, creating a strong sense of empathy.

Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment

Above all, that emotional impact is not limited to one generation. For audiences who have grown up with Spider-Man over the years, it is the story of a boy finally becoming a true hero who takes responsibility for his own choices. For a new generation, it carries a message of encouragement that they can start again even in an uncertain reality. It is also being praised by family audiences visiting theaters during the summer vacation for offering not only spectacular visuals but also a touching emotional experience.

Meanwhile, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' tells the new story and journey of Peter Parker after 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' when he was erased from everyone's memory. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman, Sadie Sink, and Mark Ruffalo, while Destin Daniel Cretton, director of 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' and 'Naruto,' is at the helm. The film is now playing in theaters nationwide.

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.