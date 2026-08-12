"Explosive word-of-mouth frenzy"... 'Odyssey' surpasses 800,000 advance ticket sales in its second week

A press conference for the film 'Odyssey' was held on the 3rd at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno District, Seoul. Matt Damon is being interviewed. Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.08.03/

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Odyssey' is continuing its unstoppable box-office surge even in its second week of release.

According to the integrated computer network of the Korean Film Council on the 12th, 'Odyssey' surpassed 800,000 advance ticket sales as of 1:01 p.m. that day.

That figure is especially notable because it far exceeds the 430,000 advance tickets sold the day before release. While ticket sales usually slow down in the second week after opening, 'Odyssey' is showing an even steeper rise than it did before release, underscoring the explosive word-of-mouth buzz surrounding the film.

In addition, 'Odyssey' has set a series of impressive new records, including ranking No. 1 in overall advance ticket sales for 10 consecutive days, topping the box office for seven straight days, and posting the highest seat occupancy rate at 64.1% for the opening weekend (August 7 to August 9). Attention is now focused even more on its future box-office performance.

Meanwhile, 'Odyssey' depicts the 10-year, tumultuous journey of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, after the Trojan War as he tries to return home to his family. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, and is directed by Christopher Nolan, known for 'Interstellar,' 'Dunkirk,' 'Tenet,' and 'Oppenheimer.' It is now showing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.