'Chungmuro blue chip' Choi Myung-bin joins Lee Junho under the same roof... Signs exclusive contract with O3 Collective

Photo = O3 Collective

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Actress Choi Myung-bin is starting a new chapter through O3 Collective.

On the 12th, O3 Collective announced, "We have signed an exclusive contract with Choi Myung-bin, who has boundless potential," adding, "We plan to grow together from a long-term perspective so that her deep emotional range and broad acting spectrum can expand through a wider variety of genres and characters."

Choi Myung-bin has steadily built an impressive filmography across both films and dramas since childhood, showing consistent growth. She made her debut in the film Queen of Walking, then continued to stand out on the big screen with titles such as The Vanished and Waiting for Rain. Through My First Client, she delivered a deeply emotional performance and left a strong impression with her presence.

She also caught the public's attention through dramas spanning a range of genres, including Young Lady and Gentleman, Yeonmo, and Twenty-Five Twenty-One. More recently, she transformed into young Eun-sae in the Netflix series Our Sticky Love, portraying the excitement of first love and adding greater depth to the show's narrative.

In particular, Choi Myung-bin is set to show yet another side of herself in the film Sua's Home, which is scheduled for release on September 2. She plays the title role of Young-seon, and attention is focused on the impression she will leave in this project, having already established herself as a reliable rising actress known for her delicate character interpretation and stable acting.

O3 Collective CEO Yang Hye-young said, "We are delighted to work with Choi Myung-bin, who has shown remarkable presence and solid acting skills in every project. She will continue to grow with O3 Collective as an actress who leads her own story," adding, "She is an actress with even more to show in the future."

O3 Collective, which Choi Myung-bin has joined under an exclusive contract, is a creative management company that nurtures each artist's unique identity and creative potential. Starting with actor Lee Junho, followed by Joe Seunghee and now Choi Myung-bin, the company is building a new management model centered on long-term artist strategy.

Jiyoung Cho soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.