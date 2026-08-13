"This Is Definitely a Must-Collect Item"... 'Spider-Man 4' Teases Weekend Merchandise Event in Its Third Week of Release

Photo provided by Sony Pictures Entertainment

[Sportschosun, Ahn So-yoon] The film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is holding a theater merchandise event in its third weekend of release, drawing strong collector interest.

Even in its third week, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" will continue its theater merchandise event over the weekend, further building anticipation for the film. To mark the birthday week of Peter Parker, whose birthday fell on August 10, the film will give out a Peter Parker AR Film Set to moviegoers who watch it at CJ CGV, Lotte Cinema, and Megabox starting August 15.

The merchandise captures key moments from Peter Parker's story in the film, allowing audiences to hold on to its lingering impact even longer. From the beloved hero Spider-Man in New York, to moments of missing his friends, to confronting an uncontrollable DNA mutation, and even the tank theft incident that sets everything in motion, the cards vividly evoke the film's scenes and Peter Parker's emotions. Most of all, the QR codes on each card reveal hidden videos, adding another layer of excitement and making the set highly collectible. As "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" unveils a special merchandise event in its third week of release, strong fan response is expected to continue.

Meanwhile, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" tells the new story and journey of Peter Parker, who has been erased from everyone's memory after "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman, Sadie Sink, and Mark Ruffalo, and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Naruto." It is now playing in theaters nationwide.

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.