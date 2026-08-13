"Byun Yo-han on Why He Joined 'The Journey to Gyeongju' Without a Fee: 'I Wanted to Grow Alongside Lee Jung-eun and Lee Yeon'"

At the press screening for the film "The Journey to Gyeongju" held on the 13th at Lotte Cinema World Tower, Byun Yo-han answers questions. Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.08.13/

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Actor Byun Yo-han explained why he chose to appear in the film "The Journey to Gyeongju" without a fee.

At the press and distribution screening for "The Journey to Gyeongju" held on the 13th at Lotte Cinema World Tower in Songpa District, Seoul, Byun said, "I had a connection with CEO Park Sun-hye, and there was no reason not to take part because the script was good and I was working with great actors."

Set to open on the 26th, "The Journey to Gyeongju" is a family revenge drama about four women who set out on a journey of death after an eight-year wait for their youngest daughter, Gyeongju, who never returned from a school trip. It is director Kim Mi-jo's first commercial film, following her debut feature "The Seagull," which earned praise for its solid directing at major film festivals in Korea and abroad.

Byun plays Baek Sang-hyeon, the man the family has waited eight years to confront, heightening the film's immersion. Speaking about taking part without a fee, he said, "I worked with CEO Park Sun-hye when she made her first commercial film. That connection mattered, but I also had no reason not to join because the script was strong and the cast was excellent. I have worked with Lee Jung-eun on four projects now, and every time I meet her, I learn something and feel inspired. I have long been a fan of Gong Hyo-jin. Park So-dam is an alumna of my school, and even back then she was such a skilled and diligent actress that I was curious how much she had grown. Lee Yeon seems like a naturally gifted actor." He added, "I joined the project because, cautiously, I wanted to grow."

Byun also drew attention for his striking transformation in the film. Laughing, he said, "It feels a little awkward to say this myself, but the director told me, 'I want to strip away all of Byun Yo-han's handsomeness.'" Director Kim responded, "When I first met him at the script reading, I was shocked by how handsome he was. I even asked him if there was any way to tone that down, even a little." She added, "I was grateful that he actively shared his ideas."

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.