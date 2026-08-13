"The Journey to Gyeongju" Lee Jung-eun says, "For Ok-sil, there was only revenge. I tried to portray a broken family"

A press screening for the film "The Journey to Gyeongju" was held at Lotte Cinema World Tower on the 13th. Lee Jung-eun answers questions. Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.08.13/

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Actress Lee Jung-eun spoke about the key points she focused on in her performance in the film "The Journey to Gyeongju."

At the press and distribution screening for "The Journey to Gyeongju" held on the 13th at Lotte Cinema World Tower in Seoul's Songpa District, Lee Jung-eun said, "I worked hard to express with my whole body the fierce love for my youngest daughter and husband."

Set for release on the 26th, "The Journey to Gyeongju" is a family revenge drama about four mothers and daughters who set out on a journey of death after eight years of waiting for their youngest daughter, Gyeongju, who never returned from a school trip. It is director Kim Mijo's first commercial film, following her debut feature "The Seagull," which earned praise for its solid directing at major film festivals in Korea and abroad.

Lee Jung-eun plays Ok-sil, a mother who lost her youngest daughter, Gyeongju, and has lived only for revenge. She said, "I had long conversations with the director about the film. It is a close-knit family with four daughters, and I wondered how this family would have fallen apart after the accident. I also thought the difference between when Ok-sil had her husband and when she did not was significant." She added, "Ok-sil probably felt as if time had stopped from the moment the family collapsed. The only thing that could turn back time was revenge. I thought of her as a mother who expresses her fierce love for her youngest daughter and husband through her body."

An So-yoon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.