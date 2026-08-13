Director Kim Mijo of "The Journey to Gyeongju" Makes Her Commercial Film Debut... "I Want to Make a Film Like 'Odyssey'"

Press screening for the film "The Journey to Gyeongju" held at Lotte Cinema World Tower on the 13th. Director Kim Mijo answers questions. Heo Sang-wook, /2026.08.13/

[Sportschosun, Ahn So-yoon] Director Kim Mijo shared her thoughts on making her commercial film debut with "The Journey to Gyeongju."

At the press and distribution screening for "The Journey to Gyeongju" held on the 13th at Lotte Cinema World Tower in Songpa District, Seoul, Kim said, "I have always been interested in genre films," adding, "I recently watched 'Odyssey,' and I wanted to make a film like 'Odyssey.'"

"The Journey to Gyeongju," which opens on the 26th, is a family revenge drama about four women who set out on a deadly journey after eight years of waiting for their youngest daughter Gyeongju, who never returned from a school trip. It is Kim Mijo's first commercial film. Her debut feature, "The Seagull," earned recognition for its solid direction at major film festivals in Korea and abroad.

Kim also spoke about the directing process, saying, "I have always been interested in genre films, and I wanted to make a movie like 'Mad Max.' Recently, I watched 'Odyssey' and wanted to make a film like 'Odyssey.' Through 'The Journey to Gyeongju,' I wanted to show a family story where comedy and tragedy intersect. The car chase and action scenes in the film were professionally supported by the martial arts director."

She also emphasized the message she wanted to deliver through the film, saying, "While watching existing revenge dramas, I had a question. I understand why people want revenge, but I wondered whether the process of reaching that mindset is really easy. It was difficult even when I asked myself that question. I wanted to show how a family that sets out together for revenge overcomes a sense of loss."

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.