"The Journey to Gyeongju" Gong Hyo-jin says, "I played my mother Lee Jung-eun's right-hand woman and even copied her eyebrow tattoo"

A press screening for the film "The Journey to Gyeongju" was held at Lotte Cinema World Tower on the 13th. Gong Hyo-jin answers questions.

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Actress Gong Hyo-jin expressed her deep affection for the film "The Journey to Gyeongju."

At the press and distribution screening for "The Journey to Gyeongju" held on the 13th at Lotte Cinema World Tower in Songpa-gu, Seoul, Gong said, "Jang-joo is the one who keeps the family grounded so everyone can stay safe," adding, "After watching the film, I felt that I did a good job of holding things together."

Set to open on the 26th, "The Journey to Gyeongju" is a family revenge drama about four women who set out on a journey of death after an eight-year wait for their youngest daughter, Gyeongju, who never returned from a school trip. It is the first commercial film from director Kim Mi-jo, whose debut feature "Gull" earned praise for its solid direction at major film festivals in Korea and abroad.

Gong Hyo-jin played Jang-joo, the eldest daughter who obeys her mother without question. She said, "Honestly, the role I wanted most in the script was the mother, and the next was Dong-joo (Lee Yeon). The character I played, Jang-joo, had a strong support role and needed to be cooperative," adding, "Among the daughters, Jang-joo seemed like the most grounded character, and I imagined her as someone who would help keep the whole family safe. After watching the film, I felt even more that I had held the center well." She continued, "Jang-joo is like her mother's shadow and her right arm. If you look closely, you'll see that she copied her mother by getting a bluish eyebrow tattoo at the bathhouse. I wanted to pack in those little details as carefully as possible."

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.