"Why do I laugh and then cry?"... Lee Jung-eun, Gong Hyo-jin to Byun Yo-han in 'The Journey to Gyeongju,' a family revenge drama that brings tears to the K-eldest daughter (full report)

At the press screening for the film 'The Journey to Gyeongju' held on the 13th at Lotte Cinema World Tower, from left, Lee Yeon, Park So-dam, Lee Jung-eun, director Kim Mi-jo, Gong Hyo-jin and Byun Yo-han pose for

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] The film 'The Journey to Gyeongju' will close out this summer's box office season with a family revenge drama that moves between tragedy and comedy.

The press and distribution screening for 'The Journey to Gyeongju' was held on the 13th at Lotte Cinema World Tower in Songpa District, Seoul. Actors Lee Jung-eun, Gong Hyo-jin, Park So-dam, Lee Yeon and Byun Yo-han, along with director Kim Mi-jo, attended the event.

Set to open on the 26th, 'The Journey to Gyeongju' is a family revenge drama about four mothers and daughters who set out on a killing trip after an eight-year wait for their youngest daughter Gyeongju, who never returned from a school trip. It is director Kim Mi-jo's first commercial film, following her debut feature 'Gull,' which earned praise for its solid direction at major film festivals in Korea and abroad.

At the press screening for the film 'The Journey to Gyeongju' held on the 13th at Lotte Cinema World Tower, director Kim Mi-jo answers questions. Heo Sang-wook, /2026.08.13/

Kim said of the directing process, "I have always been interested in genre films, and I wanted to make a movie like 'Mad Max.' Recently, I watched 'Odyssey,' and I wanted to make a film like 'Odyssey.'" She added, "Through 'The Journey to Gyeongju,' I wanted to show a family story where comedy and tragedy intersect. The car chases and action scenes in the film were professionally supported by our martial arts director."

At the press screening for the film 'The Journey to Gyeongju' held on the 13th at Lotte Cinema World Tower, Lee Jung-eun answers questions. Heo Sang-wook, /2026.08.13/

Lee Jung-eun plays Ok-sil, a mother who lost her youngest daughter Gyeongju and has lived only for revenge. She said, "I had long conversations with the director about the project. It is a close-knit family with four daughters, and I wondered how this family would have fallen apart after the accident. I also thought the difference between when Ok-sil had her husband and when she did not was significant." She continued, "Ok-sil probably felt as if time had stopped the moment the family collapsed. The only thing that could turn time back was revenge. I thought of her as a mother who expresses, through her body, a fierce love for her youngest daughter and her husband."

At the press screening for the film 'The Journey to Gyeongju' held on the 13th at Lotte Cinema World Tower, Gong Hyo-jin answers questions. Heo Sang-wook, /2026.08.13/

Gong Hyo-jin plays the eldest daughter, Jangju, who obeys her mother without question. She said, "Honestly, the role I wanted most in the script was the mother, and after that, Dongju. The character I played, Jangju, was very much a supportive type who had to cooperate." She added, "Among the daughters, Jangju seemed like the most normal character, and I imagined her as someone who would hold the center well so the whole family could stay safe. After watching the film, I felt I had really held that center well." She continued, "Jangju is her mother's shadow and like her right hand. If you look closely, you'll notice that in the bathhouse she copied her mother and got a bluish eyebrow tattoo. I wanted to add those little details as carefully as possible."

At the press screening for the film 'The Journey to Gyeongju' held on the 13th at Lotte Cinema World Tower, Park So-dam answers questions. Heo Sang-wook, /2026.08.13/

Park So-dam plays the strategist, the second daughter Yeongju, who takes charge of the family to secure a perfect alibi. Having played the second daughter again in 'The Journey to Gyeongju' after 'Parasite' (2019), she said with a laugh, "I don't want to admit it, but doesn't my face look a lot like Choi Woo-shik's? He usually speaks very well, but whenever he comes to an official event like this, he can't seem to wrap things up, so I usually finish for him. On the other hand, Hyo-jin unnie is the first daughter with real leadership." She added, "I am grateful to have become the nation's second daughter through this film."

At the press screening for the film 'The Journey to Gyeongju' held on the 13th at Lotte Cinema World Tower, Lee Yeon answers questions. Heo Sang-wook, /2026.08.13/

Lee Yeon transformed into the third daughter, Dongju, a former professional wrestler. She revealed an anecdote, saying, "There was a real pro wrestling fan on the directing team. 'Purple Magma' was also a name that came out of a vote among several options. The photo used in the film was taken at a pro wrestling training gym, where I wore purple clothes and performed."

She then explained her action preparation process, saying, "I went to countless action schools." She added, "Bare-handed action really hurts when you shoot it, but you still endure it. You have no choice but to do it, and you wear as much protective gear as possible. It hurts during filming, but I think that is what makes it cathartic. While filming, you don't even realize it hurts, but when you get home and shower, it does. I was so immersed in the character that I had a lot of fun filming it."

At the press screening for the film 'The Journey to Gyeongju' held on the 13th at Lotte Cinema World Tower, Byun Yo-han answers questions. Heo Sang-wook, /2026.08.13/

Byun Yo-han plays Baek Sang-hyeon, the man the family has waited eight years for, heightening the film's immersion. He took part in the project without a fee and said, "I worked with CEO Park Sun-hye when she was making her first commercial film debut. That connection was part of it, but there was no reason not to join because the script was good and the cast was excellent. This is my fourth project with senior Lee Jung-eun, and every time I meet her, I learn something and feel inspired. I have always been a big fan of senior Gong Hyo-jin. Park So-dam is an alumna of my school, and even back then she was a sharp and talented actress, so I was curious how much she would grow. Lee Yeon seems like a naturally gifted actress." He added, "I joined the project with a cautious desire to grow myself."

Byun Yo-han, who drew attention with a striking visual transformation in the film, joked, "It feels a little awkward to say this myself, but the director said she wanted to throw away all of Byun Yo-han's handsomeness." Director Kim responded, "When I first met him at the script reading, I was shocked because he was so handsome. I even asked senior actors if there was any way to reduce that handsomeness even a little." She added, "I was grateful that he actively shared his opinions."

At the press screening for the film 'The Journey to Gyeongju' held on the 13th at Lotte Cinema World Tower, from left, Lee Yeon, Park So-dam, Lee Jung-eun, Gong Hyo-jin and Byun Yo-han pose for photos. Heo Sang-wook,

Finally, Kim said of the message she wanted to convey through the film, "While watching existing revenge dramas, I had one question. I understand why people want revenge, but I wondered whether the process of reaching that feeling is really easy. It was difficult even when I asked myself that question." She emphasized, "I hope viewers will pay attention to how the family, which sets out together for revenge, overcomes that sense of loss."

Reporter An So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.