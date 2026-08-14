'Odyssey' surpasses 3 million admissions in 10 days, sets year’s highest presale record with 1 million tickets

A press conference for the film 'Odyssey' was held on Aug. 3 at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno District, Seoul. Charlize Theron, director Christopher Nolan, and Matt Damon pose for a photo session. Reporter Park

[Sportschosun Jo Ji-young] The box office momentum of the action film 'Odyssey' (directed by Christopher Nolan) shows no sign of slowing down. The director's new film 'Odyssey' has surpassed 3 million moviegoers just 10 days after release, proving its overwhelming box office power.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System, 'Odyssey' recorded a cumulative audience of 3,047,856 as of 6:46 a.m. on the 14th, surpassing 3 million admissions 10 days after its release.

After crossing 1 million viewers on its fourth day in theaters on the 8th and 2 million on its sixth day on the 10th, 'Odyssey' added another 1 million in just four days, continuing its steep box office climb.

In particular, this pace is even faster than this year’s domestic buzzworthy releases such as 'The King's Warden' (3 million on day 14) and 'Hope' (3 million on day 11), as well as 'Zootopia 2,' which topped the 2025 annual box office and reached 3 million on its 11th day. It is establishing a uniquely dominant presence in theaters this summer.

At the same time, 'Odyssey' also broke this year’s highest presale record by surpassing 1 million advance tickets in its second week of release.

That figure exceeds the 930,000 advance tickets recorded on opening day by 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.' More notably, ticket demand has remained strong even after release, and surpassing 1 million in the second week is a pattern seen in all-time 10-million-hit blockbusters such as 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' drawing even more attention.

This record is especially meaningful because it was achieved as 'Odyssey' entered its second week in theaters. Unlike the usual trend in which presales decline over time after release, 'Odyssey' has shown an unusual box office trajectory, with presales surging even in its second week. This reflects the strong word of mouth from audiences who have already seen the film, drawing new viewers to theaters.

With the film also setting a new yearly high in presales ahead of the main Liberation Day holiday period, expectations are rising for the explosive box office run 'Odyssey' could deliver during the holiday movie season.

'Odyssey' depicts the 10-year, tumultuous journey of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, after the Trojan War as he tries to return home to his family. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, and Charlize Theron, with Christopher Nolan, known for 'Interstellar,' 'Dunkirk,' 'Tenet,' and 'Oppenheimer,' directing.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.