Following Kim Hye-soo and Shin Se-kyung, Ayaka Miyoshi continues the lineage of female characters in 'Tazza 4'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The crime film 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' (hereinafter 'Tazza 4', directed by Choi Kuk-hee, produced by Sidus) has recruited Japanese rising star Ayaka Miyoshi to mark the grand finale of the series.

Japanese rising star Ayaka Miyoshi joins a Korean film for the first time with 'Tazza 4'. With this, Miyoshi Ayaka has become the undisputed successor to the lineage of strong female characters in the Tazza series, following Kim Hye-soo in the first film 'Tazza' and Shin Se-kyung in the second film 'Tazza: The High Rollers'. Kaneko, played by Ayaka Miyoshi, is the head of a Japanese corporation backed by a Yakuza organization.

She takes an interest in the online casino business built by Jang Tae-young (Byun Yo-han) and Park Tae-young (No Jae-won), proposes an investment, and personally designs a high-stakes scheme involving bigwigs from Japan and Vietnam. She is a character who controls the flow of the game while concealing cold calculations behind a gentle demeanor. The released character stills capture Kaneko's gaze as she reads the entire board from the center of the battlefield.

In particular, they reveal a captivating yet upright appearance that only Ayaka Miyoshi can portray. In the behind-the-scenes stills, Ayaka Miyoshi's serious expression as she approaches her first Korean film set catches the eye. Director Choi Kuk-hee decided to cast Ayaka Miyoshi after noticing her exotic vibe and intense presence, which he observed in the Netflix series 'Arries in Borderlands Season 2'.

Ayaka Miyoshi personally learned poker to perfect the gaze of Kaneko, who must read the board, and even refined the endings of sentences while reading alongside No Jae-won, who was taking on the challenge of delivering Japanese lines. Ayaka Miyoshi said, "He treated me not as a foreign actor, but as a fellow actor. Looking back now that the project is over, there wasn't a single day when I felt like running away.

" "Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub," the final installment of the series adapted from Heo Young-man's comic book *Tazza*, tells the story of a man who thought he had everything in the world through his online casino business, and his best friend of the same name who took everything from him; they meet again in the global gambling arena to wage a game of revenge. Starring Byun Yo-han, No Jae-won, and Ayaka Miyoshi, the film is directed by Choi Kuk-hee, known for *Split*, *Default*, and *Life Is Beautiful*.

Scheduled for release this coming September during Chuseok. Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.