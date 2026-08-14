"There’s a Reason Viewers Are 200% Satisfied"... 'Spider-Man 4' Reveals First-Person Experience and Action Behind-the-Scenes

Photo = Sony Pictures Entertainment

[Sportschosun] Reporter Ahn So-yoon — The film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has revealed behind-the-scenes footage showing how it instantly pulled audiences into the story.

In the released video, director Destin Daniel Cretton said, "In this film, you can experience every moment of Spider-Man more vividly from a first-person perspective." He then drew attention by explaining that the secret was the "Cyclops Cam" filming method. The technique uses a camera mounted on the forehead to capture the view below while also reflecting the first-person perspective seen directly ahead through a mirror. The video also shows Tom Holland wearing the "Cyclops Cam" himself and performing action scenes, drawing admiration. Through this, audiences can feel as if they have become Spider-Man themselves and experience an even deeper sense of immersion, fueling endless fascination with the film.

The highlight action sequence in the film’s final act has thrilled viewers and is being hailed as one of the most memorable scenes, prompting repeat viewings. Peter Parker faces danger because of uncontrollable power, but the way he overcomes it and awakens as a true hero delivers both thrilling excitement and moving emotion. Tom Holland also revealed that this scene was filmed 67 times, surprising many. After intense effort, he expressed satisfaction with the completed sequence. He also showed his relentless passion for action by wearing wires in 17 places on his body to express movement, offering insight into the secret behind the film’s global wave of immersion.

Meanwhile, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" follows Peter Parker’s new story and journey after everyone’s memory of him was erased in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman, Sadie Sink, and Mark Ruffalo, and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Naruto." It is now playing in theaters nationwide.

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.