"Through the Eyes of Science and Film"... Creator Orbit and Journalist Jang Seong-ran to Hold Special Odyssey Guest Visit

Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film Odyssey is heating up interest with a special guest visit featuring science communicator Orbit and film journalist Jang Seong-ran.

The guest visit, set for August 21 at Megabox COEX, will offer a chance to take a deeper look at Odyssey from both scientific and cinematic perspectives. Orbit, who interviewed director Christopher Nolan in person during the film's visit to Korea, plans to share vivid behind-the-scenes stories from that time as well as interesting insights into the film from a science communicator's point of view.

Film journalist Jang Seong-ran will also discuss a wide range of topics, from the adaptation process that brought the original work to the screen to the characters and visual highlights, offering richer commentary that will make the film even more enjoyable. This special guest visit, which is expected to offer a fresh way to discover Odyssey through the combined perspectives of science and film, will open for reservations on the Megabox website and app.

Meanwhile, Odyssey follows the 10-year, eventful journey of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, after the Trojan War, as he tries to return home to his family. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, and Charlize Theron, and is directed by Christopher Nolan, known for Interstellar, Dunkirk, Tenet, and Oppenheimer. It is now showing in theaters nationwide.

Ahn So-yoon, reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.