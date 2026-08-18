"It Has Surpassed 'Homecoming' and 'No Way Home'"... 'Spider-Man 4' Tops 7.57 Million, Releases Special Letter Poster

Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] The film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has surpassed the box office records of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and is now closing in on "Spider-Man: Far From Home," the highest-grossing title in the Tom Spider-Man series, as it continues its unstoppable run at the box office.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" kept up its strong momentum in its third week of release, drawing about 1.02 million moviegoers over the four-day weekend and holiday period. After becoming the fastest film of the year to surpass 7 million admissions, it has now crossed 7.57 million as of today, the 18th. In just 21 days since release, it has overtaken the records of "Spider-Man: Homecoming," which drew 7.25 million viewers, and "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which drew 7.55 million, underscoring its overwhelming box office power.

All three films in the Tom Spider-Man trilogy have drawn more than 7 million viewers, proving the strength of a franchise with an unbroken box office streak. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is also carrying that legacy forward, drawing even more attention. It once again highlights the strong love Korean audiences have for Spider-Man. The film is also rapidly closing in on the record set by "Spider-Man: Far From Home," the top-grossing title in the Tom Spider-Man series with 8.02 million admissions, drawing widespread interest in the new box office milestones this installment will set.

To mark the film's success, the newly released "Special Letter Poster" shows Spider-Man against the New York skyline, with torn letters scattered beneath him. The image leaves a lingering impression. It conveys Peter Parker's loneliness and sense of responsibility as he lives solely as Spider-Man after being forgotten by those around him, rather than as Peter Parker.

Meanwhile, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" tells the new story and journey of Peter Parker, who has been erased from everyone's memory after "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman, Sadie Sink, and Mark Ruffalo, and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Naruto." It is now playing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.